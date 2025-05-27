Here are some of the latest developments when it comes to Rangers’ next manager hunt.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are ramping up their search for a new manager with the names in view becoming clearer.

Davide Ancelotti’s name refuses to go away after his exit from Real Madrid, where he has worked as assistant to his dad, Carlo. Then there’s Steven Gerrard, Russell Martin and Brian Priske, who have all been mentioned as contenders for the vacant position at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That all comes amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises as they hunt Philippe Clement’s permanent successor, after Barry Ferguson’s interim reign came to a close. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to the next Rangers manager chase.

Carlo Ancelotti update on Rangers manager contender Davide

There was some intrigue over whether or not Davide would join dad for Carlo’s first games as Brazil head coach. The father and son combo have left Los Blancos together but have not reunited in South America, and the new Brazil boss has admitted it’s because Davide is in negotiations with a European side.

He said: “Davide is currently in negotiations with a European team, and it didn't seem right to bring him in. If he goes to a club, I wish him the best, and if not, he can come back to us. I have a big job ahead of me. I'm delighted, the challenge is great. I've always had a special connection with this team. We're going to work to make Brazil champions again. I'm honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world.”

That comes as Como refuse to take him out their sights, amid Roma’s pursuit of their boss, Cesc Fabregas. Eleonora Trotta of Calcio Mercato said: “Roma does not give up on Cesc Fabregas. These will be days of intense contacts to try to find an understanding with Como . For the Larians, the Davide Ancelotti option remains, but the idea of De Rossi may also arise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin to Rangers update

It has been reported by the Scottish Sun that Martin will hold talks with Rangers this week over the vacancy. He has been out of work since time at Southampton and his style of play with the Saints, Swansea City and MK Dons has been applauded. The end game for an appointment is also rolling into view.

The report states: “Russell Martin will meet with Rangers chiefs this week to make a fresh pitch to become Ibrox boss. SunSport can reveal the 39-year-old remains one of the names in the frame to replace sacked Philippe Clement, despite interest from Leicester City. Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell have put together a shortlist of candidates that includes Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti.

“Weekend reports have also revealed ex-Feyenoord boss Brian Priske has entered the running as a late applicant. But ex-Swansea and Southampton boss Martin is still being discussed by key Gers figures. He’ll be given the opportunity to outline the way he’d aim to bring success should he be appointed. Initial discussions have already taken place in recent weeks with Martin and the other contenders but Gers aim to make their final choice this week after the latest round of talks.”