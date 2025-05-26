The sporting director is arriving from Everton and will have some added responsibility when it comes to Rangers’ next manager.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thelwell has reportedly had a task added to his Rangers duties in the process of selecting a new manager.

The Light Blues are ramping up their search for a permanent successor to Phillipe Clement now Barry Ferguson’s interim reign has come to a conclusion. Davide Ancelotti is one name linked, as are Steven Gerrard, Russell Martin and Brian Priske, with Kevin Thelwell coming in from Everton as sporting director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a takeover in the works too with 49ers Enterprises set to take charge at Ibrox. Thelwell, alongside a key 49ers figure in Gretar Steinsson and CEO Patrick Stewart, are said to be leading up the recruitment for a new manager. The incoming sporting director will have an additional task though as he will be asked to front up the media with whoever comes in the hotseat.

Kevin Thewell has additional next Rangers manager task

A report in the Daily Mail reads: “Rangers have held talks with ex-Feyenoord boss Brian Priske about the managerial vacancy at Ibrox. Priske is among a number of names under consideration, along with Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti. Russell Martin had also been sounded out but he is now expected to join Leicester City over the coming days.

“Rangers are expected to step up their search for a new manager over the coming days and the recruitment process is now thought to be in the final stages, with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell free to take up his duties at Ibrox following the conclusion of the English Premier League season yesterday afternoon. Rangers will ideally look to formally present Thelwell alongside the new manager, with chief executive Patrick Stewart and Gretar Steinsson of 49ers Enterprises also handling the recruitment process.”

What Kevin Thelwell’s role is at Rangers

The Light Blues have already earmarked the type of roles Thelwell will be carrying out at Rangers. A statement read: “Rangers Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Thelwell as Sporting Director. Thelwell, 51, will join the Light Blues from Everton following the expiry of his contract with the Toffees. The appointment of a Sporting Director at Rangers was made a priority in the Football Review, which was instigated at the beginning of the year. Thelwell will assume overall responsibility for all areas of the football operation, including men’s, women’s and academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thelwell’s journey in the professional game began as Director of Youth at Preston North End, before taking on Academy Manager roles at Derby County, and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. In 2016, Thelwell was appointed Sporting Director at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he was responsible for all areas of football operations, including player recruitment, performance, medical, analysis, and the academy.

“He then moved to the United States to become Head of Sport at New York Red Bulls, overseeing the sporting strategy and operations across their MLS team and affiliated clubs. In 2022, he returned to England to take up the role of Director of Football at Everton, leading on first-team recruitment, academy development, and the implementation of the club’s overall football strategy.”