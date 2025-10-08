Rangers are searching for their new manager after sacking Russell Martin.

Rangers have started their search for a new manager following the dismissal of Russell Martin. A disastrous start to life at Ibrox for the Englishman ended in him being sacked after the 1-1 draw against Falkirk.

Martin is the fourth Rangers manager to be sacked in less than three years and bringing in his replacement will be no easy feat. Fans have vocalised their unhappiness over recent weeks and even carried out protest action against both Martin and Patrick Stewart. Ibrox became a hostile environment for the former manager, who was subject to ongoing chants calling for his dismissal.

The situation at Rangers is delicate right now, and the club must factor in many things before making a decision on their next manager. With the Light Blues sat eighth in the Scottish Premiership, there will be a big hill to climb for whoever is brought into the club to steady the ship.

Kevin Thelwell could utilise Wolves connections in Rangers manager chase

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell could utilise past connections to bring in a name currently on Rangers’ manager shortlist.

The Scottish Express has reported that Rob Edwards has entered the picture as a ‘possible candidate’ to take on the vacant role at Ibrox. The 42-year-old hasn’t managed for long compared to other names on the shortlist like Rafa Benitez, however, he has impressed with his coaching career so far.

Edwards’ time at Luton Town in particular put him on the radar. He guided them to Premier League promotion for the first time in the club’s history in 2023. The 42-year-old is now the manager of Middlesbrough, who are off to a strong start to their EFL Championship season. Boro are currently second in the table, just one point behind leaders Coventry City.

Edwards started his coaching career at Wolves and was at the club between 2013 and 2017, serving as interim manager for two matches in 2016. His time at Molineux overlapped Thelwell’s tenure at the club, where he was head of football development and recruitment and eventually the sporting director. Thelwell could use his connection with Edwards from their time at Wolves together to entice the 42-year-old to Rangers.

Steven Gerrard ruled out of Rangers job by Chris Sutton

Steven Gerrard is another leading candidate on Rangers’ radar, but Celtic icon Chris Sutton doesn’t believe an Ibrox return will be on the cards this year.

“I don’t think Gerrard will take the job. Seven games into the season, Rangers are in eighth place. He will go in and assess the squad, and he will think ‘blimey, the expectation,’” the former Celtic star told the BBC’s Monday Night Club.

“I think it’s more likely to be a Sean Dyche type – someone who has a track record of doing well with not the most talented squad. Somebody who can go in and be really effective.

“Whereas I think Gerrard, he was backed last time he was there. And any manager going into that job will do what the other managers have done when there’s a change – ‘the squad’s not good enough, they’re not fit enough, and you need to give us £25 million to try to turn things around.'”

