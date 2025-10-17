Billy Davies has admitted he was ‘surprised’ to see Kevin Thelwell appointed as Rangers sporting director

Billy Davies has admitted he never thought Kevin Thelwell had what it takes to become the sporting director of a club.

The divisive Rangers figure has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, especially with the dismissal of head coach Russell Martin opening the door to a new chapter at Ibrox.

Martin was given the boot earlier this month after a torrid start to the season with Rangers. After just 123 days - the shortest tenure of any permanent manager - the 39-year-old was sacked from his role but fingers have also been pointed at Thelwell.

Rangers fans unhappy with Kevin Thelwell

While results were not going to plan, Rangers fans did not hold back expressing their frustrations. Their 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Europa League sparked high emotions after the match, as supporters confronted Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart.

Thelwell stirred the pot further following the news that his son Robbie was set to become the club’s new head of recruitment. Supporters have been left furious and accused Thelwell of nepotism, which has only fanned the flames still burning among the fanbase.

With Rangers in a very tough spot and currently sitting a hefty 11 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, tensions are monumentally high, and the club still must appoint their next manager amid this woeful start to the season.

Billy Davies ‘surprised’ at Kevin Thelwell Rangers role

Davies, who gave Thelwell his big break in club football at Preston North End, has weighed in on his role at Rangers and admits he is ‘surprised’ he was appointed the club’s sporting director earlier this year.

“I am very surprised. I never took him as a sporting director. He is quite a soft lad. He is quite quiet. I always felt he was suited in the academy and he was a great administrator and when he went on to the grass, he was also very good,” Davies said (via Record Sport).

The now Greenock Morton technical head coach brought Thelwell to Preston back in 2005 to head up the academy.

“He never took me as a sporting director. You wouldn’t say he had the strongest of characters. He left Wolves and got that opportunity to become a sporting director and since then he has gone on to do that,” Davies continued.

“He now he has to show that character and personality. That is the bit that surprises me because to go into that type of role, you have to be strong-minded and you have to have a strong opinion.

“You have to stand your ground and pick people for the right reasons. You’ve got to make the right changes at the right time for what you believe, in what your role is.

“From that point of view, he has to stand up and make those tough decisions that are in the best interests of the club.”