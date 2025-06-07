Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

It’s been a busy summer already at Rangers and don’t think Celtic won’t be too far behind in ramping up their activity.

Russell Martin has arrived as Ibrox head coach, ending a seismic week where 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh completed their takeover. Now attentions turn to a summer overhaul with the ex Southampton and Swansea City boss at the helm.

News has been slower out of Celtic but they just need to tinker with a team that has won back to back doubles under Brendan Rodgers. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both Rangers and Celtic.

Kris Boyd compares Rangers with Celtic

Former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd has looked back to when Rodgers first came into Celtic as manager, armed with time at Liverpool and others like Swansea City. He has spotted a guide to success that Martin can follow at Ibrox. Boyd wrote in the Scottish Sun: “When Brendan Rodgers was named Celtic boss, the only thing he had won was a play-off final. That's precisely what Russell Martin arrives at Rangers with now. OK, Rodgers had previously bossed Liverpool and came close to winning the Premier League title. But he didn't, did he? No, Rodgers came to Celtic and Scottish football with the task of rebuilding his managerial reputation  something he's done in style. Who's to say Martin can't now do exactly the same?

“It's not going to be easy. I'm not saying that for one single minute. But keep me out of all of this negativity that surrounds his appointment. The Rodgers we see now at Celtic is a winner. After his first spell at the club, he returned to England with Leicester City and lifted trophies, and he's back up here doing more of the same. But he had to start lifting trophies somewhere. I'll tell you one thing that jumped out at me from Martin's press conference when he was officially unveiled, he sounded arrogant.

“But that's no criticism. I loved it. He carried himself in a certain way that portrayed someone who believed in himself 100 per cent. That's not a weakness in management, it's a vital strength. Martin seems to know that he's good at what he does. He's clearly got principles he's willing to live and die by, and I have nothing but admiration for people like that. That doesn't guarantee results and success. Of course not. But there are a lot of attributes he has that make me believe he could be a success at Rangers.”

Rival aims to take on Rangers

Hibs signed goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger from TSV Hartberg this week. He has watched Scottish football from afar and reckons last term’s third place side can be more than a match for Rangers who finished a place above. He told Hibs TV: “I’m very happy. I think Hibs is a great club with great fans in a great city. I'm very much looking forward to being here and playing successful football. I think, especially for a goalkeeper, it's good when you're here at the start of the pre-season. It's a new country for me and new teammates. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and I'm happy to be here.

“I’ve watched the last Hibs’ two games and the fans in the crowd are really impressive. Especially after the game against Rangers when the fans were singing Sunshine On Leith. It was pretty amazing and pretty impressive to me. I'm looking forward to having this feeling on the pitch. I saw that Hibs had a not that good start in the season last year and if they have a better start in the season, it includes the end of the season, maybe you can attack Rangers or something like that.

“I'm here to reach the most success we can do. So Hibs reached the third place last year so always looking up and don't look down and yeah, let's see what happens. As I said, I want to help the team as much as I can.”