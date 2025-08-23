Celtic are one of the clubs alongside West Ham United and Wrexham said to be in on the star

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have been backed to join Celtic and West Ham United in the race for an experienced goal-getter this summer.

The Hoops board have been hammered this week by fans for a lack of quality recruitment, shown up in a drab 0-0 draw against Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League play-off. That has punters desperate for signings and one man could be Jamie Vardy, who’s a free agent after leaving a legendary stint with Leicester City, scoring 145 goals at Premier League level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Brendan Rodgers was asked about the man he worked with at the Foxes in his pre match presser ahead of Kairat after claims in the Scottish Sun he was keen to sign him and the feeling was mutual on Vardy’s part. That said, West Ham United, Brentford and Wrexham are still tracking the forward. Now former Everton scout Bryan King reckons David Moyes could add more competition.

Could Everton hijack Celtic transfer move?

He notes the Celtic factor that could appeal to Vardy, but one thing is certain, there aren’t many nailed on goalscorers like him available even at the age of 38. King told Goodison News: “I think that would be a typical David Moyes move.

“You couldn’t get any better in terms of scoring goals than Vardy, he’s been doing it ever since he came from non-league. The thing with Celtic, of course, is that his old manager is up there in Brendan Rodgers. If I were Everton, I’d be interested in Vardy because he’ll score goals this season, I’m sure of that, no matter who he goes to.”

Rodgers said ahead of the Kairat clash: “Listen I would not speak about any individual player. Of course, I've worked really well with Jamie. He was brilliant for me in my time at Leicester. But no, there's been so many names floated about. But I wouldn't disclose anyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers on next Celtic clash

Up next for the champions is Livingston in the league before a gruelling trip to Kazakhstan for the second leg of their Champions League play off showdown. Rodgers said: “Our full focus is on Saturday, That’s the reality. You just can’t bypass the next game and go straight to Tuesday. I haven’t even thought about that game too much. We’ve analysed Wednesday’s game, and we’ll refresh our team because it is a massive game for us on Tuesday.

“But our focus is very much on our game against Livingston. We have a game to perform well in at home and continue with our really good start domestically, and we want to continue with that. I believe when that game comes around on Tuesday, we’ll be in a very good place to get through.

"I really like David Martindale and I’ve still been in contact with him. I like his passion and he’s done a brilliant job at Livingston. I’m so happy for him and his club that they’re back in the Premiership. They did really well to get promoted last year, they’ve had a good result against Falkirk so they’ll come to us and want to do well in the game. David’s sides always make it difficult for you. They’ll look to get balls in to the box and we’ll have to be really on the game to get a result.”