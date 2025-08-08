The Rangers hero can’t see many avenues for a raid but one Leeds United area could be targeted

Rangers hero Kris Boyd can see the one way in which the club could use their new found Leeds United connection in terms of transfer incomings.

The Light Blues have undergone an extensive recruitment drive this summer and are far from done under new head coach Russell Martin. It has been a summer of change at Ibrox with 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh teaming up to complete a takeover of the club, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell also just in the door. There is a new found connection with Leeds United who are also owned by the 49ers, with Paraag Marathe the chairman at Elland Road and vice to Cavenagh in Govan.

Boyd can’t see too many avenues for Rangers to start taking players off Leeds, who have just been promoted to the Premier League, but does feel they have an opportunity to take some of those on the fringes. Joe Rothwell has already signed for the club this summer from Bournemouth, having played a part in Daniel Farke’s side achieving promotion back to the Premier League.

Kris Boyd on Rangers and Leeds United transfer business

He said: “I’m not sure there will be many players going in either direction, even if there’s a connection with the owners. The two teams play with totally different styles of football, and they’re going to be recruiting in entirely different player pools.

“If there are players who have done well for Leeds, they won’t be suited for Rangers. I think the scouts and the analytics teams will be looking for different types. Leeds are huge in their own right, and they will be focused on acquitting themselves well in the Premier League and getting established there, so that is what they will be shopping for.

“One option might be that players who do or did well for Leeds in the Championship might be handy, if they’re surplus to requirements. Rangers could have a look there, but that’s about it.”

What players could leave Rangers this summer?

Martin’s side put a disappointing opening day Premiership draw behind them midweek by pasting Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their Champions League third round qualifier first leg. Boyd still expects exits to occur over the next month, while the left back area is still in need of upgrading, as right back Max Aarons has played there alongside Jefte so far.

He added: “I think there’s no doubt that there will be more outgoings, there will have to be. McCausland went to Cyprus, but he won’t be the last. You can’t have a squad that is this big. Yilmaz looks like he’ll be going back home, Robin Propper has already left. Obviously Dessers and Igamane are linked with moves away, and there will be other bits of business.

“The left-back area that still needs to be strengthened, because he’s got Max Aarons playing out of position there, but overall, there are some players who have to leave. Rangers have underperformed for years now, and they need to make room for fresh talent to move the club forward.”