Russell Martin will have to overcome a huge obstacle in order to land the Maccabi Tel Aviv hitman

Rangers-linked Dor Turgeman has emerged as a shock transfer target for MLS side New England Revolution - with the Americans reportedly submitting an offer for the striker.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv frontman, who scored 19 goals in 46 games last season, was identified earlier in the summer as a potential replacement for Hamza Igamane - if the Moroccan international were to leave Ibrox amid interest from Lille and Feyenoord.

Now, according to well-respected journalist Luca Bendoni, New England Revolution - who finished second-bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference in 2024 - have made an offer for Turgeman, who has one year left on his contract with the Israeli outfit.

He wrote on X: “New England Revolution have submitted an offer to Maccabi Tel Aviv for 21yo forward Dor Turgeman. His profile is also being considered by multiple European clubs including Rangers, in case of outgoings.”

It was suggested last month by Maccabi boss Zarko Lazetic that only a substantial bid would persuade them to part ways with the hitman, indicating the rumoured £4 million fee was well below their valuation of the player.

He told Sport 1: “He is a football beast, only a fairytale offer would tempt the club to sell the player.”

Rangers are still keen on a deal for Turgeman, but head coach Russell Martin is now faced with a major obstacle to overcome to seal a deal for one of the most promising strikes in the Israeli Premier League.

However, that appears far from straightforward, with the Light Blues boss needing to offload players in order to accommodate further signings - putting their pursuit of Turgeman on hold despite his impressive credentials.

Rangers told Champions League tie vs Viktoria Plzen is done and dusted already

Meanwhile, former Rangers midfielder Libor Sionko reckons his old club completely outclassed Viktoria Plzen during the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier.

Russell Martin’s side cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Czech side and are now in pole position to face either Club Brugge or RB Salzburg in the play-offs.

Sionko, who was capped 41 times for his country, spent a year at Ibrox during Paul Le Guen’s reign.

He stated: “I have to say there was a huge difference in quality between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen. It means they now have no chance of qualifying in the second leg. I expected a much better performance from Plzen, but Rangers were very good.”