Rangers have signed one new player and one departure - so is the January transfer window a success?

The January transfer window closes in just 11 hours time for Rangers to complete more business.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale has been looking to stamp his authority on the squad during his first transfer window and fans can expect a busy Deadline Day.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is hoping to add to his squad before the end of the January transfer window. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, Beale has one eye on the future and is focused on ensuring Rangers sign exactly the type of player he wants at the club.

With just a matter of hours remaining to add the finishing touches to his squad and also move on the players he doesn’t want, we analyse how the window has gone for Rangers.

Solved / Unsolved

Michael Beale watched his side secure their ninth win in 10 games under his guidance on Saturday but the Englishman confirmed his side are yet to become the force he wants them to be.

A 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at the weekend ensured the Ibrox side continued their recent momentum under the former QPR manager but Beale is demanding more from his players and confessed his recruitment drive this month could go right down to the wire as tonight’s deadline approaches.

Beale is attempting to sign Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin and Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker. He has outlined the need to strengthen Rangers attacking options, with the arrival of long-term target Cantwell viewed as a positive move. Should moves for Raskin and Whittaker fall through, Beale is already considering a summer spending spree.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking forward to having the Romanian back in action.

Speaking on Saturday, he said: “I’m up to speed, we’re all alligned. People think myself and the board or myself and Ross (Wilson) don’t talk. But we’re together every day and on the same page. If we don’t get the work done now, we’ll do more in the summer. If we do less now, then we’ll do more in the summer.”

”They’re good players, we don’t want bad players. The clubs they play for don’t want them to go in January. I wouldn’t want to lose one of my better players in January.”

It appears a move for Whittaker is now unlikely to happen before the end of the window after Beale declared during his press conference on Monday “He will be staying at Swansea I believe,” after the club has a £2million bid for him rejected last week.

A trio of fringe players could be heading for the exit door on a permanent basis with Lewis Mayo, Josh McPake and Kai Kennedy attracting strong interest.

Beale has prioritied the return of players from injury, with Ianis Hagi featuring for the first time in over a year against St Johnstone while John Souttar is closing in on a return to action. It has been rumoured that Alex Lowry could be loaned out to a Premiership club but it remains to be seen if a temporary switch is given the green light by club officials.

Fans thoughts

Colin: “It’s been an unsuccessful season so far. Michael Beale’s has started well but there is still a lot of improvements to be made. We’ve been winning games recently but the performances still haven’t been great. We’ve been guilty of conceding the first goal far too often this season and that needs to be addressed.

”Todd Cantwell seemed like a promising player when he was younger but he’s had a couple of bad injuries since then. I know he was linked with a number of big clubs in England a few years ago, so I’m hopeful he can improve the team. I thought he did well for the hour he played against St Johnstone on Saturday.

“I’d like to see a new goalkeeper in place or at least give Robby McCrorie a chance between the sticks. He’s been tipped to become our future No.1 but he needs game to prove it. Personally, I can’t see us winning the league this season, so why not put him in now and give him a decent run in the team?

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about Whittaker, he plays on the right and I don’t fell we’ve had a proper right-winger since Daniel Candeias, so he would do well here if he did join but that doesn’t look likely at the moment. Raskin is a player I like the sound of. I’ve seen a few video clips on him and he looks like the type of all-action central midfielder that we’ve been lacking in.

“Regarding the Kent and Morelos contract situation, the way I see it is if they don’t want to be here then why offer them new deals? Just move them on if they don’t want to give everything for this club. It’s similar to the Giakoumakis situation at Celtic - if they’re not fully committed then there’s no point keeping them here. Morelos has scored a lot of important goals over the last few years, though, so it’s a tough decision for Beale to make.”

Craig: “It’s been an up-and-down season. Obviously with the change in manager, Michael Beale has managed to steady the ship a bit. He’s had a reasonably decent start, he’s still undefeated and has reached a cup final as well. The team has looked more proactive going forward, they are creating more chances than they were under Gio (Van Bronckhorst).

Todd Cantwell addresses the media during his first Rangers press conference.

“With Celtic so far ahead in the title race, it’s about the cups now this season. You do notice a different style under Michael and we’re getting results. Ryan Kent’s future is still to be ironed out, but he’s definitely had a wee boost since Beale came in and has shown flashes of what he’s capable of.

“It’s a new era at Rangers now and if they can afford to keep Kent and Morelos then I’d like to see the manager keep both of them. I know people have a lot of reservations about Morelos now, and that’s understandable with all his fitness issues and lack of desire at times, but his ability to pull defenders out of place and create more space is great to watch. Kent had previously been blowing hot and cold, but recently he has been steady in recent weeks, so I’d like to see the club sign both players up again.

“The lack of transfer activity has been frustrating but Michael Beale knows what type of player he wants to bring in. Everyone knows the January window isn’t an ideal time to bring players in long-term, but I’ve been encouraged that we haven’t looked at a short-term loan deal as a quick fix and rather go out and sign a player on a permanent basis. If we can add another one or two players before the deadline then that would be ideal.

“Ianis Hagi coming back from injury gives you that wee bit of spark and I think Cantwell can do the same. If you look at the midfield we’ve already got, the likes of Lundstram and Jack are more holding types, so I’m looking forward to seeing what creative flare he can bring to the team.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi with manager Michael Beale during a training session

“I think the team really needs another forward player in the door just for a back-up. I’ve still got my reservations about Colak and Roofe, as good as a player as we know he can be, is too injury prone. I’d like to see the boy Whittaker come in, he’s one that would excite the fans. I don’t know that much about Raskin but by all accounts he sounds like a decent player. It would be good to build on that foundation going into next season.

“The two full-back positions and central defence are also areas that concerns me. We need somebody that can really challenge Tavernier and Barisic more. I’d like to see John Souttar come back in and hopefully he can stay injury-free because I really like him as a player. I believe Helander is out of contract at the end of the season, so I’d let his deal run down because he’s about to turn 30 and hasn’t been able to contribute to the team.”

How is the squad shaping up?

GOALKEEPERS: Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, Robby McCrorie (injured)

RIGHT-BACKS: James Tavernier, Adam Devine

LEFT-BACKS: Borna Barisic, Ridvan Yilmaz (injured)

CENTRE-BACKS: Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, John Souttar, Leon King, Filip Helander (injured)

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS: John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, James Sands, Steven Davis (injured), Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue)

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS: Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman, Tom Lawrence (injured), Ianis Hagi, Scott Arfield, Alex Lowry

WINGERS: Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo (injured)