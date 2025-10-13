The Dutchman could become oldest ever manager to take charge of a nation during in tournament 96-year history

Dick Advocaat is verging on World Cup history as the former Rangers manager closes in on qualification for next summer’s finals with the small Caribbean island of Curacao.

The legendary Dutch boss, aged 78, will break new ground by becoming the oldest manager to take charge of a nation during the tournament in it’s 96-year history if he manages to guide the tiny island to a spot in North America.

To make the potential achievement even more spectacular, it would mark an incredible 32 years since Advocaat last managed at a World Cup finals in the USA when he led his native Netherlands to the quarter-finals.

Advocaat, who has managed 24 different teams over his 45-year career in management, came out of retirement for the fifth time to take his EIGHTH international job last year.

Curacao - situated just 40 miles off the coast of Venezuela and ranked 84th in the world - are top of their qualifying group after beating ex-England boss Steve McLaren’s Jamaica 2-0 in the capital, Willemstad at the weekend.

They sit a point clear with three games remaining in Group B, which also contains Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda.

Only the winners of each section will advance automatically to next year’s finals while the runners-up could potentially qualify for the inter-confederation play-offs.

Advocaat, who won two league titles, two Scottish Cup and a League Cup during his stint at Ibrox said: “It’s all still open. The good things is that the other teams have to win as well now and that puts a certain amount on pressure on them.

“For us, it’s a little bit better but we also played against Trinidad. They have a very good side, just like Jamaica, so as I said in the beginning, everything is still open.”

The clash with Jamaica was played in front of a historic first-ever sold out 10,000 crowd and Advocaat reckons the Ergilio Hato Stadium is developing into a fortress for his team.

He added: “When we arrived here, when we started, there were 100 people and now it’s 10,000, so there’s such a big difference from the start and now.”