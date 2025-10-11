Blackpool are eyeing up a potential reunion with club legend Charlie Adam

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam is reportedly in the frame for the vacant Blackpool job as they eye a replacement for Steve Bruce.

Adam was a heroic figure for the Seasiders in their Premier League heyday and has always been hugely popular among the club’s fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the 39-year-old - now coaching with Burnley’s development team - could be tempted back into senior management, where he previously cut his teeth with fellow EFL side Fleetwood Town.

The Bloomfield Road outfit have failed to build on last season’s respectable ninth-place finish in League One, managing just two wins and two draws from their opening 11 matches. Their last victory came on September 20 and their poor run of form eventually led club officials to part ways with Manchester United hero Bruce earlier this month.

Ex-Tangerines fan favourite Adam’s appointment would go down well with supporters where he is still highly regarded, but his hopes of landing the role may depend on working alongside a senior figure.

Blackpool has been looking at the availability of Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens but the compensation fee remains a huge problem, while Ian Evatt is also under consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise and fall of Blackpool Football Club

The Lancashire club have endured a tumultuous last two decades which saw them rise to and fall from a solitary campaign in the English top-flight under Ian Holloway back in season 2010/11. They have resided in the third-tier for the past two seasons following relegation from the Championship.

There was a growing belief that Blackpool could kick-on from a solid season last term after the aforementioned Bruce took charge in September 2024 after Neil Critchley’s departure.

However, 13 months on, the club are now searching for a third permanent boss or head coach and cult-hero Adam is the man that features high on their wishlist.

Charlie Adam remains a cult hero among the Blackpool fanbase

A creative midfielder during his playing days, Adam scored 34 goals and provided 22 assists in just 98 appearances for Blackpool between 2008 and 2011, having initially joined on loan from Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to cement his legacy as a cult hero by spearheading their unexpected promotion to the Premier League, which included him scoring a stunning free-kick at Wembley in the Championship play-off final against Cardiff City.

Adam earned himself a move to Liverpool for £7.5 million, but he could now be set to return 14 years on. He previously won 14 of his 39 games in charge of Fleetwood, earning a win percentage of 29%.