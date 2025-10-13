The Ibrox Sporting Director joined from Everton in the summer, having previously worked at Wolves and Derby County

After Russell Martin’s dismissal, the Rangers hierarchy are now on the hunt for their fourth manager in as many years.

The former Rangers boss was sacked after their 1-1 draw to Falkirk, in what has been the club’s worst start to a season for 47 years. Having only been appointed four months ago, a lot of the same names from Rangers’ shortlist then are popping up again. Steven Gerrard looked set for an Ibrox return, however has recently bowed out the race due to timing issues.

After the disappointing start to Rangers’ domestic campaign, fingers are being pointed by fans as to who is to blame for their poor form. While Martin didn’t appear to be the right choice for the club, those who have appointed him have also come under scrutiny. Fan protests have been aplenty at Ibrox against Chief Executive, Patrick Stewart, while Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell has also received criticism. The former’s position at the club may be under threat after the Martin disaster.

‘Underwhelming signings and calamitous appointment’

According to Football Insider, Thelwell’s Ibrox responsibilities are being taken away from him in the search for the gaffer. They say: “his (Thelwell’s) reign has been marked by underwhelming signings and the calamitous appointment of Russell Martin. Ibrox chiefs have given Thelwell a less central role in the search for a new manager.”

During his short tenure, Thelwell described Martin as ‘one of the best’ coaches he had worked with when giving the Rangers boss a vote of confidence. However, as the poor results continued, he sacked the 39-year old just over a month later.

Following the Sturm Graz defeat, along with Stewart, the Rangers Sporting director was confronted by a fan for not sacking Martin. In the same week, his son, Robbie was hired as the Ibrox Head of Recruitment, in an appointment Ally McCoist described as ‘bizarre’.

Thelwell takes heat for Gerrard snub

To add to his failings during the summer to get a suitable new manager, Thelwell also feels partly responsible for Gerrard opting not to come back to Ibrox after initial ‘positive talks’. Having not got the deal over the line, the 51-year old has been given less of a say regarding the Martin replacement candidates.

The Liverpool legend appeared to be the popular choice amongst Rangers fans, having won their first SPFL Premiership title in 10 years during his Govan stint, however after only leaving Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq in January, he decided the timing wasn’t right. As the Gers hierarchy go back to the drawing board in terms of their new appointment, the usual suspects are being bandied about.

Danny Rohl became the bookies favourite after the Gerrard knock-back having left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. The German boss was also on the summer shortlist at Ibrox, however wasn’t chosen due to his seven-figure Hillsborough release clause. Former Rangers players Kevin Muscat and Derek McInnes are also in the running.