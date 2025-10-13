Former Scotland international worked with Rohl at Hillsborough for two years and is backing his old boss to succeed at Ibrox

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has shot to the head of the betting after Steven Gerrard dropped out of the race to become Rangers next permanent manager.

And ex-Scotland international Barry Bannan has tipped his former Owls boss to make an instant impact if he lands the Ibrox job.

Bannan worked under the German during his stint at Hillsborough and insists the 36-year-old coach can Rangers fortunes around quickly if he’s named as Russell Martin’s replacement.

“He can make an immediate impact,” Bannan admitted. “He’s such a passionate guy that I’ve got no doubt he’ll go in there and gee that changing room up straight away. The gaffer wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He also gets involved in the game from the touchline, which the Rangers supporters will probably like. I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and he told me he’d been to American to have a look around some teams over there.

“He talked about how the set-up was fantastic and the facilities was terrific - but the passion wasn’t there in the States. Our fans took to him straight away and I think it would be the same at Rangers.

“He’s up there with the very best I’ve worked with during my career. I know Glasgow can be a difficult environment because of the expectation at the Old Firm. But I would expect him to really hit the ground running because he’s the type of man people respond to.”

Rohl spent a successful two-years in South Yorkshire before leaving the cash-strapped EFL Championship strugglers in the summer amid their ongoing financial problems.

He worked as assistant manager at Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team prior to joining Sheffield Wednesday.

Bannan added: “At the very first meeting he had with the players he just blew everyone away. The way he spoke to everyone was just brilliant.

“He’s the same age as me so when he was appointed I wasn’t sure what to make of it. But he had so much confidence and assurance in himself that you realised immediately he was going to be good. It was like he’d been a manager for years.

“When he came into Sheffield Wednesday he brought his own people but he was smart enough to ask Chris Powell to be part of his backroom staff. That’s probably why he’s thinking about doing the same now if he gets the opportunity to go into Rangers.”

Bannan, who a massive Celtic fan, joked: “I’ve told him if he does get the job and does well then he’s never to phone me again. But if they’re struggling I’ll take his call.”