Michael Beale hits out at ‘wasteful’ Rangers after narrow Aberdeen win

The Rangers manager gave an honest assessment of his side’s performance in their 1-0 home win against Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Michael Beale has repeatedly spoken about a rebuild at Rangers as they try to bridge the gap with Celtic.

Rangers manager Michael Beale described his side a ‘wasteful’ as they battled their way to a narrow home win against Aberdeen.

On a day when Old Firm rivals Celtic claimed the Premiership title with a 2-0 win at Hearts, Beale’s men looked to focus on their attempts to put in a strong end to the season when Barry Robson’s side visiting Ibrox. Chances soon flowed but Rangers had to wait until midway through the second-half to breakthrough their hardworking and disciplined visitors.

It took a moment of inspiration from former Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell as he met a corner from James Tavernier on the volley and sent an unstoppable effort across goal and inside Kelle Roos’ far post to help his side edge to the win.

Beale was unable to hide his frustrations in his post-match assessment of his side’s performance and he believes they missed ‘incredible chances’.

The former QPR manager said: “We had some good moments with the ball all day

“Sometimes I feel that we are the most wasteful team in the final third that I have ever seen. We created unbelievable chances and didn’t take them. We suddenly face two 80-yard dashes to our own goal. On another day we could find ourselves behind.

“In the first 15 minutes of the second half we missed more unbelievable chances, and when the balls hit the bar I thought it wasn’t going to be our day. I know it was their player who got the last touch (when Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes hit his own crossbar from a Rabbi Matondo cross) but we have two or three players there.

“It is not unlucky when we are missing these chances. After a while it has to be poor play or poor final pass, movement, decision-making. It has happened in every single day since I came back to the club – we have missed incredible chances.”

Rangers return to action next Saturday lunchtime when they host Celtic at Ibrox.

