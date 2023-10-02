Rangers sacked the former QPR gaffer following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale lasted just 307 days as manager of Rangers, making him the third shortest serving permanent head coach in Ibrox history.

The former QPR gaffer was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening following Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen. Steven Davis has been placed in interim charge and the club are now searching for a full time replacement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale’s brief tenure as Gers’ boss might not go down as the most memorable but he does hold a decent win percentage record on paper, with 31 victories from 43 matches giving him a 72% win rate. That statistic actually makes him the second most successful permanent Rangers manager in history behind only Ally McCoist (72.5%) but clearly success is not judged on just wins alone if they do not lead to silverware.

On that front, Beale becomes only the forth ever permanent Rangers manager to have not won a single trophy during his time in charge at Ibrox. The first was the club’s fourth ever manager, David White, who was in charge for a little over two years between 1967 and 1969.

Paul le Guen became the second when his 240 day reign was brought to an end in 2007 and Pedro Caixinha the third ten years later in 2017. The Portuguese coach still holds the record for the shortened reign as permanent Rangers boss with just 227 days in charge.