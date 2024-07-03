Nacho Novo: Rangers icons boxing event with Caz Milligan is cancelled just over a month after being announced
A highly-anticipated crossover boxing event involving Rangers icon Nacho Novo and TikTok influencer Caz Milligan has been dramatically scrapped - just over a month after the event was announced.
Tickets for the bout had been priced between £47.10 and £228.70, with Milligan promising his 117,000 followers that he would knock out his idol Novo in the ring.
Milligan announced on Instagram on Monday (2 July) that the event, scheduled for 10 August would be cancelled and claims that he went in "too big too early".
"Unfortunately, the event has been cancelled between me and Nacho Novo.
“The main one (reason) is I bit off more than I can chew.
“I’ll take accountability on that. I had a successful first event in a hotel and I got the contacts to the Hydro and I got the contacts with Novo and I just got too excited and we just went too big too early.” Milligan told his followers.
The Fife influencer, who faced Alan ‘The Property Boss’ Shields at a charity event in March, went on to claim that Novo’s health conditions were a huge reason behind the event being cancelled.
He elaborated: “I’m taking everything on the chin, It’s upsetting, it’s emotional, it’s things I’ve not dealt with before.
“The whole Nacho Novo health conditions, now even though the doctors have cleared him and even though he’s fit to fight, and I never knew about his heart conditions or his heart attack before signing the contracts.
“I should have done my research before going ahead with Nacho Novo. I got too excited, I seen all these opportunities and everything coming at me and I went for it.
“With everyone online talking about his heart conditions, it sort of planted a seed in the back of my mind where what if I do hit him too hard or something bad can happen.
“That means I’m no longer going to go into this fight at my full potential because I’m going to be cautious of potentially bad outcomes.” He added.
Milligan confirmed refunds would be processed for anyone who purchased tickets as he admitted the cancellation has cost him "tens of thousands of pounds".
He also vowed that he would host another event at the end of the year albeit against a different opponent and in a smaller venue.
“Everyone that did buy tickets, Ticketmaster is going to reach out and refund you," he added.
“This is a bump in the road that’s cost me tens of thousands of pounds – I’ve lost so much money.”
Novo, who won six trophies in six seasons at Rangers between 2004 and 2010, has not yet commented on the cancelled bout.
The 45-year-old forward, who bagged the winner in the 2009 Scottish Cup final against Falkirk, scored a total of 47 goals in 179 league appearances for the Light Blues, and was also a member of the team which reached the 2008 UEFA Cup final, with Novo notably firing in a late equaliser away at Panathinaikos in the round of 32.
