Rangers fans have been excited about the prospect of US investment - but one hugely controversial figure could have a part to play in the takeover bid

Ex-Rangers director Sandy Easdale has emerged as a potential key figurehead in the club’s takeover negotiations - and could reportedly ‘hold the key’ to a deal being struck with US investors.

According to the Daily Mail, the billionaire Greenock businessman - owner of bus company McGill’s alongside his brother James - is a shock figure in the Ibrox side’s ongoing talks with an American consortium who control NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers.

Health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and chief executive Paraag Marathe are looking to gain a majority shareholding stake (51 per cent) in the Govan giants, with the club the subject of a multi-million investment bid in recent months - a move which has been warmly welcomed by the vast majority of Rangers fans.

However, fresh reports state that talks with the Americans have ‘snagged’ due to unexpected resistance from ‘senior figures’ within Rangers, forcing them to look elsewhere to try and mop up shares.

That has brought Easdale - a hugely controversial figure among the fanbase due to his previous involvement over a decade ago - back into the equation as someone who could help facilitate a deal, which is still expected to go through eventually. Easdale was initially open to selling his shares of the club back in 2019, but continued to hold 5,256,110 worth of shares at Ibrox.

As of last week, the Mail reports that figure has now increased to just shy of 10,000,000 after he bought 4,000,000 from the previously invalidated Blue Pitch Holdings.

Easdale’s total shares in Rangers are now believed to sit at around 2.25 per cent and despite how he is viewed by many supporters, it’s understood he is ‘supportive’ of the proposed takeover.

An advisor to Mr Easdale has informed the Daily Mail of his belief that major investment is needed and that the expertise of a global franchise such as the 49ers could be vital in helping monetise previously untapped areas of the business.

Jack Irvine said: “Sandy has never stopped monitoring the goings-on at Ibrox and has long known that a major investor needs to take out the Parks and Dave King. The chronic under-investment in players and the stadium cannot go on. As a very active investor in many fields, as diverse as cancer drugs and sports drinks, Sandy believes that a few more million shares in Rangers might be an interesting punt.”

Should Rangers manage to secure a deal with 49ers chiefs, there is a hope that it could help elevate the club to a new level. Initial conversations began as far back as October last year, with the takeover bid finally being made public in February.

As of yet, no formal agreement has been reached and there is growing concern that the frustrated Americans could walk away from the deal if progress isn’t made sooner rather than later.