Adama Traore of Ferencvaros is reportedly in 'advanced talks' with Rangers

Reports in Africa suggest the Ibrox club are ‘taking steps’ to complete a summer move for the Malian winger

Rangers are claimed to in "advanced talks" to sign Ferencvaros winger Adama Malouda Traore who has gained vast European experience in recent years.

The 28-year-old - who will reportedly be allowed to leave the Hungarian champions this summer for a fee in the region of £3.5million - has scored an impressive 14 goals in 24 games for the Budapest-based club, despite missing a large chunk of the season through injury.

Gers manager Philippe Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen have been working round the clock to identify targets in recent months and recent links with Traore emerged as a potential recruit to strengthen their attacking options.

According to Africa Foot, the Ibrox side have held positive discussions with Traore’s representatives as they eye a summer move, with the player still under contract until 2025. The report adds that conversations have reached a “very advanced stage”.

Capped 54 times by Mali, the powerful wide man joined Ferencvaros from Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol two years ago, where he was famously a part of the team that stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. He created history by becoming the club’s first ever goal scorer in the Champions League and also counts French side Metz, US Orleans and Al-Adalah of Saudi Arabia among his former clubs.

Fulham and newly-crowned Austrian Bundesliga champions SK Sturm Graz have also been credited with an interest in Traore - not to be confused with his namesake who plays for the Cottagers.

Traore already has bags of experience on the continental stage, having played in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League in recent seasons. In his debut season with Ferencvaros, he netted 18 times and provided a further 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He missed only one European clash that year (a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Trabzonspor) as they overcame the Turkish outfit to reach the first knockout round before losing 4-0 on aggregate against Bayer Leverkusen. He has also found the net on four occasions in six Champions League qualifiers.

With Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima likely to be too expensive to sign on a permanent basis, doubts lingering over Scott Wright’s future and a deal for Oscar Cortes not yet concluded, Clement is expected to target both flanks.

And Ferencvaros are understood to be willing to cash in on Traore if their expectations are met regarding the asking price. Despite his lack of game time this season due to various injury problems, he has still played a crucial role in helping deliver the club’s 35th league title in their history.