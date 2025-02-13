The Rangers manager is coming under pressure with transfer advice landing.

Rangers have been told to go shopping in markets closer to home - as Philippe Clement is told he shares an unenviable challenge with Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers.

The Light Blues have been swarmed by waves of criticism this week after elimination from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Queen’s Park. Defeat to Championship opposition reducing the chances of silverware this season to a slim margin has left some questioning the position of boss Clement.

Stuart Munro was part of the Rangers team humiliated by Hamilton Accies in 1987 but also won four titles while at the club. He insists building gradually is a near impossible task for either Rangers or Celtic manager but shopping in the UK transfer market would have fans excited.

Lyall Cameron has already been snapped up on a pre-contract from Dundee, with Hearts the challenge this weekend. He told the Sun: "This is still a fairly new Rangers team. There have been so many changes and a lot of players have only been there for six months. Back in 1987, we had a lot of experience and guys who knew exactly what a cup defeat like that meant to the supporters.

"But what matters afterwards is how you react. You need to show the determination the fans expect. We couldn't change anything about that Hamilton result and it's the same for the Rangers players after the Queen's Park defeat. You need to move on, focus on the next game and do everything to get a win."

“It must be the hardest thing in the world for a Rangers, or Celtic, manager to try and build a team gradually. There could be a lot of things going on behind the scenes that people just don't know about. It's clear he doesn't have a lot of money to spend and the board need to have a plan and hope that things turn.

"People talk about the Souness revolution but football was different back then, the transfer fees weren't as big. He had the money to go out and get several highlevel players to rebuild a team, guys like Chris Woods, Terry Butcher and Richard Gough. These days, it feels as if Rangers are starting to rebuild their team every year or so.

"The only player who's been constant for a long time is James Tavernier. There are so many new players and it's tough for them to get a real feel for the club in six months. But they are going to learn quickly, because the supporters won't let them forget about that Queen's Park defeat quickly.

"In moments like this, you need to stand up and show that you are a Rangers player. That means accepting the criticism, overcoming it and not going into your shell. The last thing these players can be at Hearts this weekend is shy and withdrawn. They have to puff their chests out, take on the challenge, win the game and go from there.

“I feel Rangers need more Scottish or English players who understand the environment. The last few managers have tended to focus more on foreign markets and some of the signings have been very good. But I still think that you need the home-grown players who know what Rangers are all about.

"For all the signings that Souness made, he still found a place for Ian Durrant, Derek Ferguson, Robert Fleck and many others. They would have given everything for Rangers and they became top players. I would love to see more players coming through at Ibrox and I am sure most supporters would too."