Rangers hero voices transfer exit fears over two Ibrox stars - but tips one player to 'see out his career' at Ibrox
Kenny Miller has voiced his concerns over the future of two of Rangers’ standout performers this season - before insisting there are other players he wouldn’t be too fussed to see moved on in the summer.
Ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg Old Firm clash against Celtic at Ibrox, Miller has offered his take on transfer interest in current Ibrox No.1 Jack Butland and John Lundstram’s ongoing contract situation. He reckons both players will be highly sought after when the summer window opens and is fearful that they could be lured elsewhere should Rangers receive any official bids.
Premier League side Nottingham Forest failed in their attempt to land Butland towards the end of January, but Miller reckons other clubs will be circling due to the Englishman’s stellar performances between the sticks this term. Meanwhile, Miller wants to see Lundstram put pen to paper on a new deal and claims captain James Tavernier will ignore reported interest from Saudi Arabia in favour of seeing out his playing career at Rangers.
He said: “There's been a lot of talk about Jack Butland, and I know there was apparently interest from Nottingham Forest in January, and maybe one or two other clubs asking the questions. I don't think that will go away in the summer, so I would be concerned about losing Jack, because he's been such a great influence on this team, not just in terms of performances, but as a character in the dressing room too, I think he's been a real positive.
“The way he speaks, the way he carries himself and the influence he's had on the people around him... that's what a top player does. So I am concerned about what his future looks like after this summer.
“John Lundstram is out of contract in the summer, and so you just have no idea what kind of life-changing, mouth-watering offers are being put in front of him at this moment in time... I can only imagine what some of those deals will look like. The positive thing from John is that he's said himself that talks are ongoing, and that there's love on both sides. That tells me Rangers clearly want to keep John, and John is loving his time at the club.
“Of the other players, I'm not too concerned about anyone leaving. You know, the likes of Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes - if his move is made permanent - have only just arrived at the club. Tom Lawrence and Todd Cantwell are important players, but I don't feel either have done enough this season to earn the move they would want, to take them away from the club at this moment in time. James Tavernier is going to see his career out at Rangers; he'll be here until they kick him out the door! There's no doubt about that.”
