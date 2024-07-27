Sam Lammers career at Rangers is over. | Getty Images

This weekend’s transfer headlines from Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Celtic

After months of speculation surrounding his future, striker Sam Lammers has completed a transfer away from Rangers to join Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old forward has signed a three-year De Grolsch Veste Stadium and is looking forward to the prospect of once again playing in a league where has a proven track record.

Lammers only signed for Rangers last year in a £3.5m deal from Atalanta but failed to hit the ground running at the start of the season under Michael Beale, registering just two goals and two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions in a six-month stint which also saw him fail to impress Beale’s successor Philppe Clement.

The misfiring forward failed to convince in the Scottish Premiership and by January was deemed surplus to requirements at Ibrox as he was sent out on loan to FC Utrecht. Lammers quickly discovered his form back in the Netherlands and fired in 11 goals in 20 appearances to alert the attention of many club’s across the league.

Utrecht were expected to make the deal permanent earlier in the summer but talks stalled over the Dutchman’s wage demands. However, FC Twente have now reached a compromise with the player, who is hoping to make his debut in the club’s upcoming Champions League qualifier against Red Bull Salzburg.

A club statement from the Rangers website reads: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm Sam Lammers has joined FC Twente for an undisclosed fee.

“Lammers joined the club last summer and netted twice before joining FC Utrecht on loan for the second half of the campaign. Everyone at Rangers wishes Sam well for the future.”

Celtic handed boost in pursuit of striker

Former Celtic loanee and major transfer target Adam Idah was pulled from the Norwich City squad for last night’s pre-season friendly game against German outfit Magdeburg prompting speculation around many Celtic supporters on social media.

The Republic of Ireland international scored nine goals in 19 appearances during a productive loan spell at the second half of the last season, which ended on a real high as he bagged the decisive winner against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic have had a bid in the region of £4m rejected earlier in the summer by the Canaries but reports from the Daily Record understand that the Hoops are plotting an improved offer.