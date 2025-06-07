Players will have to be sold in order to fund new signings at Ibrox - but the Englishman’s style of play can be easy on the eye

Russell Martin will be the man in the Rangers dugout next season and he will already have big plans in place to recruit a certain type of player to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window.

The former Southampton, MK Dons and Swansea City boss was officially unveiled as the Ibrox club’s new head coach on Thursday with a new era on the horizon in Govan under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh.

Martin quickly set his stall out in his first press conference by insisting he can prove his doubters wrong and bring success and silverware back to the Light Blues. The 39-year-old Englishman is eager to win fans over after declaring he has never been anyone’s first-choice candidate.

His style of play, though, can be attractive to watch and Martin, along with sporting director Kevin Thelwell, will have identified a long list of players who could suit his possession-based brand of football after being handed a £20 million transfer kitty by the club’s new American owners.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look at eight players Martin could look to sign this summer

Harry Darling

Position: Centre back - Snapped up by Martin previously at MK Dons and then again at Swansea. Has spoken openly about how much he enjoyed working under Martin and described him as a “massive” influence on his career to date. Out of contract this summer, but it not short of suitors with a host of Championship clubs chasing his signature.

Joe Aribo

Position: Attacking midfielder - A key figure in Martin’s Southampton team, Aribo was a firm favourite among the Rangers fanbase during his three-year spell in Glasgow before earning a big-money £10m move to St Mary’s. A reunion could possibly be on the cards after Martin helped the Nigerian transform his own fortunes after a less than convincing start to life on the South Coast. Still has 12 months left to run on his current deal and also has an offer on the table from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Angus Gunn

Position: Goalkeeper - A free agent after recently leaving EFL Championship side Norwich City, the Scotland international is a player Martin will know well from his own time at Carrow Road. Still only 29 and could be on that Martin draws on some close connection to lure him north of the border.

Metinho

Position: Defensive midfielder - A player that Rangers have been linked with a couple of weeks now. Labelled the ‘Brazilian Paul Pogba’, it’s reported that his French club Troyes - part of the City Group - would want around £5 million for the deep-lying midfield star, who had a productive loan spell at Swiss champions FC Basel last term. Might he be one that Martin takes a closer look at?

Sam Byram

Position: Left back - A problem position for Rangers in recent times and Martin could look to bring in a player with Scottish football experience. Recently departed Leeds United defender isn’t getting any younger at 31 but would bring plenty of knowledge and leadership skills to the table.

Dor Turgeman

Position: Striker - Israeli frontman has emerged as a transfer target in the last 24 hours and could become the first signing of the Martin era, depending on whether Cyriel Dessers or Hamza Igamane are sold this summer. The 21-year-old bagged 20 goals and six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions last season. Has earned seven caps for his country and could be an attractive proposition.

Jamie Vardy

Position: Striker - A wildcard selection but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Premier League cult hero make the move to Ibrox after spending the last 13 years at Leicester City. Turns 39 next January and realistically has one more big move in his locker. Unable to prevent the Foxes from relegation last season, but still finished as the club’s top goalscorer.

Tyrhys Dolan

Position: Winger - Former England Under-20 international was being monitored closely by the Rangers scouting department last month as he nears the end of his contract with Blackburn Rovers. A consistent performer at Championship level, Rovers would be due a compensation fee if he signs elsewhere.