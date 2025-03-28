Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action against Dundee when they visit the City of Discovery on Saturday evening

Rangers travel to relegation-threatened Dundee on Scottish Premiership duty this weekend aiming to continue their mini resurgence under interim manager Barry Ferguson.

The Ibrox side visit Dens Park on Saturday evening aiming to pick up from where they left off prior to the international break with a penalty shootout victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League followed by a 3-2 Old Firm victory over rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

While the league title is seemingly outwith their reach, the Light Blues will hope they can delay Celtic’s title celebrations for a while longer as they look to build on their impressive record against the Dark Blues.

The Gers have won 13 and drawn three of their past 16 meetings, including a 1-1 draw in Tayside back in January. However, they return to the City of Discovery in a better frame of mind on this occasion and will be strong favourites to emerge with three points.

Dundee are in drop zone trouble and find themselves in a precarious position after sliding down the table in recent weeks. They sit down in 11th place but are only one point behind 10th-placed Kilmarnock. A 4-2 derby day loss to Dundee United last time out was a bitter blow for Tony Docherty’s men as they bid for a shock win over the Govan giants.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Thursday, Ferguson said: “The players have put a lot in over the past few weeks, so it was good for them to get a breather but it's good to have them all back in," he said.

"We are looking forward to the final stages of the season. I won't know until tomorrow in terms of injuries and if they don't train then they won't be a part of the squad. We will make a decision after that point.

"The guys who weren't on international duty did a lot of work, and it was enjoyable putting plans in place with them - whether it be different formations or a different approach. It was a good working week which is the most important thing for me.”

Predicted Rangers XI vs Dundee

Jack Butland; James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Ridvan Yilmaz; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Robin Propper, Connor Barron, Tom Lawrence, Nedim Bajrami, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte, Hamza Igamane, Danilo.