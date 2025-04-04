Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers manager Barry Ferguson has a big call to make over the inclusion of star man Vaclav Cerny against Hibs

Barry Ferguson faces a major call over whether to include Vaclav Cerny in his Rangers squad for tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership clash against a rejuvenated Hibs side in flying form or opt to wrap the winger in cotton wool ahead of next week’s Europa League showdown.

With the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao next Thursday, the Light Blues interim boss will have to decide if it’s worth risking the Czech Republic international who returned from last month’s international break with a slight hamstring strain that prevented him from playing any part in the 4-3 win over Dundee last weekend.

Third-placed Hibs head across the M8 on a 15-match unbeaten league run stretching back to November, but with the league title almost out of reach it’s expected that Ferguson will prioritise star man Cerny being fighting fit for the upcoming double header against the La Liga side.

The counter argument to Cerny being rested to allow for more recovery time would be the limited options available to Ferguson and his coaching team if they were keen to play someone off the right-hand flank. The like-for-like replacements are Ross McCausland and Oscar Cortes, but both players haven’t been seen for some time, while two-footed Ianis Hagi has occasionally filled in in a wider role but is more effective in a central position.

Ferguson might also make a defensive change at left-back with Ridvan Yilmaz enduring a game to forget at Dens Park last weekend. The Turkish international has flattered to deceive in recent weeks and with Jefte’s final ball more potent, the Brazilian could enter the reckoning again after a spell out of the starting XI.

A rejig in attack could see Connor Barron dropped to the bench with Mohamed Diomande dropping back to accommodate Ianis Hagi for the No.10 role to offer more creativity.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Thursday, Gers assistant Neil McCann admits he has been hugely impressed by Hibs transformation under David Gray. He said: “I’ve watched so many of their games. They’re pretty well versed in how they play and I think they’ve got their success from playing a certain shape. I really can’t see them changing it.

“They’ve got some really good players, they’ve got an understanding and a belief about the group. They’re going to pose a very hard challenge for us at Ibrox so we need to be ready to get our boys into shape with a plan that we think can bring us three points.

“Hibs are 15 unbeaten in the league. I’m absolutely delighted for David (Gray). I spoke to him actually previous to me coming in here because I know what it’s like. It’s not straight cut, it’s not easy and you’ve got ideas and sometimes it takes a wee bit of time before new players bed in and new ideas bed in.

“He’s certainly coached a very very good side and they’ve got things going for them.”

Predicted Rangers XI vs Hibs (3-4-1-2)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun; Dujon Sterling, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Ianis Hagi; Hamza Igamane, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Robin Propper, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Tom Lawrence, Nedim Bajrami, Bailey Rice, Danilo.