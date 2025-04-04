Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wrexham have been linked with a summer transfer move for the Rangers player.

A trio of pundits have been weighing in on the burning rumour of a Rangers star making the move to Wrexham.

The Red Dragons are pushing for promotion from League One to the Championship down south. They have invested heavily in their squad and have proven players in their ranks like Steven Fletcher, Jay Rodriguez and James McClean, with another being targeted.

Rangers’ Tom Lawrence is a Welsh international and could return to his homeland if the latest rumours are to go by. He has been at Ibrox since 2022 but his time in blue has been dogged by injury.

Rangers star to Wrexham addressed by punditry pair

Ex-Rangers attacker Jamie Murphy and former Scotland international Andy Walker have been talking over the murmurs surrounding the experienced Rangers playmaker. They believe there is a good player within Lawrence but injuries have proved detrimental to the impact he’s been able to have at Ibrox.

Murphy told Go Radio: “I think injuries have probably played a part in that. You struggle with that a little bit, but you can see the quality he has. Like he came on last weekend, scored a great goal. So he'll still be pushing till the end of the season. I know there'll be an eye on things for next season with players that are out of contract and stuff, and to the age he's getting as well. So I don't think that's a particularly bad move for him.”

Walker added: “I liked him when he first came in at Rangers. I thought he had a lot to offer. He did some great stuff at Derby and then he had those injury problems, but he's the type of player that would attract a bit of interest from good clubs.”

Pundit blast

One pundit who isn’t having the talk around a move back to the EFL for the ex-Derby County man is Don Godman, who fired a loaded blast the way of the Rangers man. He told Football League World on a possible move to Burnley: “He's been at Rangers for coming up to three seasons [and] it hasn't gone as well as I feel Tom or Rangers will have wanted. He's really struggled for game time certainly since the beginning of the year.

“What would he add to Burnley at 31, other than experience? They've probably got enough of that already. It's not really a move that, with respect, would make a lot of sense to me."

Lawrence was recently called up to Wales’ first team for the first time since 2021, under Craig Bellamy’s management. He added: “The manager rang me, to be fair I have kept in contact with him since he took over there. I could have gone a few times but injuries and little niggles have stopped me, so now it was the right time for me to be back in the fold and I am looking forward to it.

“Just looking forward to being back with Wales and see what that brings. Injuries haven't helped that situation. I was out for a long time in my first year then the situation before that so it is just good to be back.”