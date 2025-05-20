Debate on what happens next with the Leicester City legend turns into Rangers and Celtic debate live on the airwaves

A Jamie Vardy debate was bubbling along nicely - before an unexpected turn into Rangers and Celtic title debate territory.

The Leicester City icon is preparing for his final weekend after a Foxes player after marking his 500th appearance at the club with his 200th strike over Ipswich Town. He will then become a free agent and debate has swirled over where he goes next, with Ally McCoist keen to see Rangers take a punt.

BBC’s Monday Night Club hosted by Mark Chapman had Celtic legend Chris Sutton, ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given and journalist Rory Smith debating where he could go. Going to one of the Premier League side’s promoted sides next season, Burnley Leeds United and either of Sheffield United or Sunderland, drew eyebrows with a Hollywood move to Wrexham seen as an option. It wasn’t long before Rangers and Celtic entered the fray.

Jamie Vardy next club options

Given said: “He just had a season, we just talked literally two minutes ago, about him being starved of the service all season and not getting giving the chances. Does he want to go through that with another promoted team and not get the service or chances maybe at a bigger team? I think it would be better off playing at a bigger team and coming off the bench and being a backup striker and enjoying the last couple of years.

“Or he goes to America or what you mentioned before, Rory, is Wrexham. Again, just talking about making a film of Jamie Vardy's career and all that kind of stuff. It feels like a Hollywood film in a sense and maybe that's the perfect place for him to finish his career.”

That is when Sutton took it upon himself to interject with the thought of Celtic, and it was thrown back at him that Rangers could also be an option. That resulted in some title digs being thrown about and a spot of fact-checking from the host.

Jamie Vardy debate derailed by Rangers and Celtic

Sutton: “What about Celtic?

Given: “Celtic could be an option, Chris, yeah.”

Rory: “Or Rangers, Chris?”

Sutton: “Let's not get daft. He want to go to a successful club.”

Chapman: “Oh, God. The numbers, aren't they both level on 55 titles?”

Sutton: “Celtic are the world champions now, aren't they? More trophies than Rangers, yeah.”

Chapman: “The World champions?”

Sutton: “Rangers were the world's most successful club up until a while ago, but now it's Celtic”

Sutton had said before the debate flared up over Rangers and Celtic: “Why would any player especially at his age want to think, I am going to play a cameo for 15 minutes? I don’t think that is what he would want. I don’t think it would be somebody of his age’s mindset, I’ll go and sit on the bench, 15 minutes here, 20 minutes there, that’ll do me. One thing I can’t quite see is what Premier League takes him then. That is the difficult part of that.”