Rangers and Celtic are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend after the international break

Rangers take on Dundee away on Saturday as they look to continue their recent momentum. Barry Ferguson has done a good job since taking over at Ibrox over a caretaker basis. He was placed in interim charge after their decision to sack Philippe Clement.

As for Celtic, they are on course to win the Scottish Premiership title once again this year. They have been consistent in the league throughout this campaign. Brendan Rodgers’ side face Hearts at home this weekend.

Rangers takeover claim made by Marvin Bartley

Former footballer and now pundit Marvin Bartley believes Ferguson may secretly not want the takeover to happen as it may hurt his chances of landing the permanent role. The new hierarchy at Rangers may well want to bring in their own candidate this summer, assuming their purchase of the Glasgow giants goes through.

Ex-Hibernian man Bartley has said on Clyde Superscoreboard: “From a selfish point of view as well I think from Barry looking at it he’d probably prefer there not be a takeover. He’d probably prefer it to stay the way that it is. I think that gives him a better chance of actually getting the job.

“I think it’s a lot harder to get into that position than it would if it was to stay in the hands of the current owners. I really do. When new owners do come into football clubs and if they do come into Rangers they’ll have a list of people who they want to manage. That’s just the way it is. As I said, if Barry wins games of football he forces himself upon that. Whereas I think with the current regime he might be seen as a safe pair of hands to go forward if they weren’t to sell the club.”

Ferguson has been impressive in the dugout since taking over. He has managed to get a tune out of the players and results have changed. However, it remains to be seen at this stage whether he will be appointed full-time.

Celtic favourite reacts to new move

Victor Wanyama’s move to Dunfermline Athletic has raised eyebrows across the country. The ex-Celtic man has linked up with Neil Lennon’s side on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has signed for the Pars on a deal until the end of the campaign, subject to international clearance.

Hoops favourite Peter Grant has reacted to the transfer and has said on the Go Football show: "Fantastic for them if they do. 33 years of age, it's not old as in football nowadays. It depends if the fitness level is a victor. I'm not sure. But if he's got the fitness levels capable of playing, and I'm sure Neil wouldn't be speaking to that wasn't the case, he'd be a terrific signing for them. There's no doubt about that. He's got a bit of character around about him. There's a lot of young boys at Dunfermline, and I'm sure Neil would see that as a very positive signing.”

Wanyama joined Celtic in 2011 from Beerschot and became a key player for the Hoops. He then left in 2013 and has since played for Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and CF Montreal. The Kenya international departed the latter last year and has now found a new home.