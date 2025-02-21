The nine figure sum 49ers-led Rangers need to dethrone Celtic as pundit spots answers Leeds United have sent
Derek Ferguson believes Rangers will need to spend as much as £100 million to haul themselves back on a level playing field with rivals Celtic - admitting he expects big chances come.
The former Ibrox midfielder is predicting a major overhaul in Govan if the 49ers Enterprise complete the ambitious takeover bid, with the US group understood to be in advanced talks over a possible deal that could be concluded by the summer.
While there are still several hurdles to overcome, the early signs are positive ahead of what would be the start of an exciting new era at Rangers. The prospect of a multi-club ownership could potentially be in place, with the 49ers in majority control of English Championship side Leeds United since September 2023.
That could lead to a conflict of interest, but Light Blues supporters will be encouraged by the way Leeds have stabilised their financial situation over the past 18 months under the American franchise.
Ferguson reckons it’s a good blueprint for his old club to follow, but is convinced it could cost up to nine figures to match up with their Glasgow neighbours, who are almost certain to retain the Scottish Premiership title this term.
He told Ibrox News: “In terms of players, you look at the calibre of players Celtic have at the minute. You’re looking at between £60m-100m to bridge to bring in the quality that bridges the gap to Celtic, and to challenge in Europe.
“There was a time Rangers were able to attract top, top names, on top money. If you want to challenge Celtic, you’re looking at between £60m-£100m.
“I’ve felt for the Rangers players because times have been tough off the field, as it was at Leeds. You have to factor that in. The most important thing is what happens on the field, but look at Leeds – things have settled and they’re going back to the Premier League. I’d love the same thing to happen at Rangers.
“This season has been a disaster – the caveat being Europe, which is a bonus and always will be for Rangers. Rangers teams are based on how they perform domestically and right now we are nowhere near it.
“What’s happening at Leeds, a lot of Rangers fans will be looking at it, seeing how it’s changed over the past two years and hope the same can happen at Ibrox.”
