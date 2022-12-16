The Scotland international has been linked with a move to Ibrox during the World Cup break

Rangers manager Michael Beale has poured cold water on the prospect of launching a January bid to sign want-away Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, insisting he is not an obvious transfer target ‘yet’.

The powerful centre-back, who has been linked with a move to the Glasgow giants, scored in his side’s 3-2 defeat to the Light Blues on Thursday night as the Scottish Premiership resumed following the World Cup break.

English Championship quartet Sunderland, Norwich City, West Brom and Stoke City have all been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old Scotland cap and he impressed in an umfamiliar central midfield role in Govan, heading home the opening goal of the contest.

Ryan Porteous scores Hibs' opener at Ibrox

Hibs boss Lee Johnson admitted his decision to utilise Porteous in midfield “might have raised a few eyebrows” but explained the reason behind doing so. He said: “I thought Ryan did extremely well, he filled the gaps well. He’s competitive in there, a real athlete physically and he’s good on the ball. It was another good performance from a player who has shown a lot of commitment in difficult circumstances.”

Porteous confirmed he would NOT be signing a new deal with the Edinburgh club in January after recently turning down a substantial offer, meaning his decade-long association with Hibernian is nearing an end. As a result, speculation linking him with a move to Govan has been rife in recent weeks, although there has been no contact from their top-flight rivals.

“Good young player”

Beale explained that reported interest isn’t something he’s been paying any attention to, but stated he has a lot of admiration for the player and is aware of Porteous’ current situation.

He confessed: “I think Ryan is a good young player. He sort of played in a new position tonight, so fair play to him. He scored a goal and I’ve seen hime come through, really. I was here when he made his debut and he’s gone on to play for Scotland, but at the moment, I think he’s part of their squad and I wouldn’t want to speculate on that.

Ryan Porteous celebrates after scoring for Hibernian. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“I know it’s come out that he’s not going to sign a contract, that means he must have something on his mind. If that’s the case, that wouldn’t be Rangers as we haven’t discussed it yet.”

Hibs will listen to offer for Porteous next month when the transfer window opens and the defender has openly declared that he would be open to moving to a different league.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I do really like the idea of moving to a different league and testing myself there. I think there’s a lot of boys that have left Scottish football that have went down and flourished whether that be down south or abroad.

“I don’t think (a move to Rangers) would go down too well so we’ll see. I’m open to ideas and now it’s just trying to figure out the one that’s best suited to me.”

Seeking a “new challenge”

Commenting on his decision to reject an improved contract offer, Porteous added: “It was a very difficult one, something that I didn’t take lightly and didn’t make fast. I’ve been here for a long time, I feel like I’m progressing very well as a player and maybe it comes to that stage in everyone’s career where you need to be taken out of your comfort zone, see a new challenge, take that in your stride and see how good you can become as a player. I’ve never been unhappy or unsettled here.

“It’s never nice to see fans turn on you a little bit but that’s football. I understand that, I’m a fan as well and if a player that’s been playing regularly in the last few years was potentially leaving for free then it’s never going to be nice but that’s the situation we’re in at the end of the day.”

Johnson not resigned to losing Porteous

While it appears likely his future lies away from Easter Road, Hibs boss Johnson hasn’t completely given up hope of Porteous performing a shock U-turn and remaining at the club. Should the club decide to cash in on the player, Johnson admits he would prefer to sell him to a club south of the border.

“I don’t think the percentile is in our favour, don’t get me wrong, but a lot can happen. Touch wood he doesn’t, but let’s say he gets injured. Things change, and he might get a one-week knock, he might get a four month knock, then is someone going to sign him? They are all unknown factors that change things in football and a week is a blooming long time in football.

“A set of circumstances can change drastically and Ryan knows Hibs is a good club and he knows we are doing our very best to try to progress the club as quickly as possible. I also believe Ryan knows it is a really good oofer for the club that we have made. There are obviously potential suitors out there to the point we know there is interest.

Hibs star Ryan Porteous has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I know the clubs that are interested even although I won’t reeal them but no one has gone bosh, there’s a deal. I’ve spoken to him on a regular basis about potential options and he’s asked my advice on various clubs. Championship clubs, foreign clubs and stuff like that but honestly Rangers is not one of the ones that have come up.

“I’m not saying that doesn’t mean they’re in for him but maybe they have not been as prominent as some of the other clubs. I would prefer to see him go down south if he was to leave. It’d get him in a different market and out the way because I like him and if I didn’t think he was any good I’d be happy for him to be playing for one of our rivals.