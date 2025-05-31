Steven Gerrard has announced a return to a former employer - as Rangers manager murmurs meet a crescendo.

Scottish Premiership 2020/21 winning manager Steven Gerrard has landed a new job just days after making a decision on an emotional return to Rangers.

Gerrard has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in January and has seen his managerial stock drop after an equally disappointing 11-month stint in charge of Premier League heavyweights Aston Villa between November 2021 and October 2022. The former Liverpool and England captain is still held in high regard by many associated with Rangers including former chairmen Dave King, who described Gerrard as the sensible option for the Light Blues vacancy while claiming that the 45-year-old still had unfinished business at the club.

However, it’s widely understood from Sky Sports that Gerrard is not yet ready to resume his managerial career despite also being described as being perfectly suited for the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy amid uncertainty surrounding the future of popular Owls manager Danny Rohl.

Steven Gerrard lands new job

Gerrard has a new job and is set to make a return to the world of punditry for Saturday’s Champions League final contest between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Gerrard worked as a pundit for the broadcaster after his retirement between 2017 and 2018 when he landed the Rangers gig. News of Gerrard's appearance came on the same day Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand announced Saturday's fixture would be his last for the broadcaster.

Gerrard is, of course, synonymous with the Champions League after playing a defining role in Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League final victory over AC Milan.The former England skipper captained his side to a penalty shoot-out victory against Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded team despite being three goals down at half-time in an epic evening of football in Istanbul. He also reached the final of the competition two years later against the same opponent but struggled to make the same impact as the Italian side ran out 2-1 winners in Athens.

Why Steven Gerrard turned down the chance to return to Rangers

Steven Gerrard was widely thought to be one of a number of names under consideration for the vacant Rangers job. However, he has decided against a return to management after struggling to convince his wife Alex to relocate from their luxurious home in Bahrain, according to Record Sport .

The duo have opted to remain in Bahrain for at least another year. It's believed that their decision isn't influenced by tax considerations, as Gerrard is now exempt from a multi-million pound HMRC fine on the earnings he made during his stint in the Saudi Pro League. As it stands, Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin are thought to be the two leading candidates for the Rangers job.