Russell Martin’s confirmed Rangers starting line-up to face Dundee in their Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face Dundee in this evening’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox.

Both sides are aiming to secure their first win of the new league campaign after Russell Martin’s Gers drew 1-1 with Motherwell on the opening day of the season last weekend, while the Dark Blues lost 2-1 at home to Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their impressive Champions League victory over Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen earlier this week, the Light Blues will attempt to back up that strong performance against Steven Pressley’s men, who have been widely tipped to struggle this term by many punters.

Team news: Moore absent but Cameron starts against former club

Martin has named an UNCHANGED Rangers team from the side that started the 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night. Nedim Bajrami drops out of the matchday squad, while there’s still no place for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore, who continues to wait on receiving international clearance.

Midfielder Lyall Cameron starts against the team he left at the end of last season.

What has Oliver Antman said pre-match?

Asked for his thoughts on his first experience of playing at Ibrox, Rangers latest signing from Go Ahead Eagles said: “It was very special. I liked it a lot. You can feel the history in the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve already heard from the players that it could be better than what it was on Tuesday, but it was still incredible. I haven’t had many big training sessions. It has mostly been tactical or meetings. It is a very professional place where the standards are high. That’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed.

“I’m really glad that the first game went well. The first half, I didn’t have many tactical meetings before the game; just the normal things and nothing so detailed.

“At half-time I was told to make more deep runs and stay more wide. The last goal that we scored, the 3-0 goal where I assisted, was exactly what I had been told. It was a big thing.

“Anywhere you go it takes time to adapt a little bit. It felt like I had played with the players for a long time because I felt really good. It was my first minutes and I hadn’t even trained with them properly. It will only get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to be ready every single moment and give 100%. There isn’t a moment in games or training where you can wander; you need to be alert every time.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of this evening’s league fixture in Govan...

Rangers XI

Jack Butland; Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, John Souttar (C), Jefte, Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande, Lyall Cameron, Djeidi Gassama, Oliver Antman, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), James Tavernier, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Kieran Dowell, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nicolas Raskin, Findlay Curtis, Danilo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee XI:

Jon McCracken; Clark Robertson (C), Ryan Astley, Drey Wright, Paul Digby, Finlay Robertson, Ashley Hay, Imari Samuels, Joe Westley, Luke Graham, Callum Jones.

SUBS: Trevor Carson (GK), Ethan Ingram, Billy Koumetio, Aaron Donnelly, Emile Acquah, Tony Yogane, Plamen Galabov, Finlay Allan, Ethan Crombie.