Wrexham have signed the former Rangers man after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers connection has been sparked up at Wrexham after the Hollywood-backed Championship side signed a star after his Sheffield Wednesday exit.

The Red Dragons have risen to the second tier of English football under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and have now started to flex their muscles in terms of pulling power. Josh Windass was left without a club after ending his time at Sheffield Wednesday amid off the field issues at Hillsborough, and has put pen to paper with Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass spent between 2016-2018 at Rangers before moving back down south with Wigan Athletic and then to Sheffield Wednesday. While at Ibrox, he met striker Ryan Hardie, a youngster in the Ibrox academy at that time. He has also made the move to Wrexham this summer after leaving Plymouth Argyle and Windass admits it’s nice to have a familiar face in the changing room, as he detailed his Sheffield Wednesday to Wrexham transfer reasons this summer.

Why Josh Windass has left Sheffield Wednesday for Wrexham

He told club media of his summer deal: “It was a long day, obviously, with medicals and stuff, but I'm glad to finally be here now and I am ready to get going. I spoke to the manager, who obviously showed me his plans for the upcoming season and what he expects from the group.

“I was really bought into what he wants and I'm looking forward to being here. I've obviously overcome some obstacles in my career like everyone else, but it's been a good 10 years playing professionally now and I'm looking forward to this year and making it a success.

“Some of the goals I've scored and all that sort of stuff along the way has been really nice. Obviously, I am lucky enough to play for some massive clubs and to come here and carry on the journey that the club's been on in the last three years, which has obviously been incredible looking from the outside in. I want to be a part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers connection behind Wrexham transfer move

“Ryan Hardie was in the Rangers youth team when I was playing there, so he came up through the youths and obviously I have been in the changing room with him before. He is a nice guy, so I am looking forward to seeing him again. I am just honest, hard-working, try to produce moments of quality in the games and get goals and assists from midfield.

“Yes, that's what I'm looking to bring. Just first and foremost, getting in the team, get the respect of my teammates straight away, be professional, be someone to look up to and then, obviously, in terms of the team, get as high up the league as possible and carry on the success that the club's been having. Obviously, I've seen loads of comments already, obviously, the rumours and stuff like that. And just to thank the fans for all the messages and I can't wait to wear the badge.”