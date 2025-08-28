Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers transfer activity

The countdown is on until the end of the summer transfer window with just four days remaining for Rangers to add some much-needed reinforcements following their miserable Champions League exit.

An embarrassing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in their play-off tie means head coach Russell Martin has just three wins from his first 10 games in charge. And the pressure is ramping up on the Ibrox boss, who desperately requires more new additions to his squad before next Monday’s deadline.

Bajrami heading for Ibrox exit amid Spain & Italy interest

Nedim Bajrami is likely to be among that list of Rangers players offloaded before the window closes next week - with La Liga outfit Sevilla monitoring his situation closely.

The 26-year-old Albanian international doesn’t feature in Martin’s long-term plans and has been left out of the previous three matchday squads, including both legs of the Champions League play-off tie against Club Brugge as well as Sunday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

According to well-respected journalist Nicolo Schira, the Spanish club “have shown interest” in the attacking midfielder, with Markaj News going one step further by suggesting that talks have “intensified” between the two clubs over the last 24 hours.

It’s claimed that Light Blues officials could demand a fee in the region of €3-5 million (£2.5 - £4.3m) to sanction a sale, with Bajrami also of interest to Serie A side Udinese, who recently signed Lennon Miller from Motherwell for £4.7m plus potential add-ons.

Rangers ‘keeping close tabs’ on 37-time Morocco cap

With Bajrami expected to head through the exit door, one player who could be heading in the opposite direction is Valencia midfielder Selim Amallah.

Reports on social media claim the Gers are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at La Liga rivals Real Valladolid.

Ligue 1 club Angers are also believed to be targeting the 37-capped Morocco international, who has spent most of his career in Belgium prior to moving to Spain - where he’s played 51 times in the top-flight.

Rangers are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder should Bajrami depart in the coming days and Amallah is one they could swoop for with the player all-but certain to leave Valencia this summer.