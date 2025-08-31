Ibrox head coach Russell Martin told he’s got one major decision wrong by Rangers hero

Neil McCann is urging Rangers head coach Russell Martin to right his wrongs with Old Firm outcast Nicolas Raskin before it’s too late amid transfer interest from Premier League sides Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The Belgian midfielder was left out of Martin’s squad for Sunday’s goalless draw against Celtic at Ibrox after reports surfaced on Friday evening that the pair had fallen out. Martin’s decision to axe Raskin was made 24 hours beforehand - a call that was backed by other senior players.

But Rangers hero McCann believes Martin should have managed the situation better the Light Blues fan favourite, who is now expected to leave the club on Deadline Day.

Addressing Raskin’s derby day absence, McCann stated: “Has Russell got that wrong? I think he has. I would love to see Russell try and make something happen. Just maybe have a sit down with Nico.

“Nico’s a full Belgian internationalist. Generally someone who plays for Belgium is valued at £20million and upwards. Of course e’s got to perform on here. But do you want him to leave maybe go on a loan, which might be an obligation - possibly at a far-reduced value of the player.

“If there was a problem I’d think maybe try to sit down with him and work it out.”

Ex-Rangers coach opens up on ‘very heated exchange’ with Nicolas Raskin

McCann - who was part of Barry Ferguson’s interim coaching team last season following Philippe Clement’s dismissal - got to know Raskin well during his short spell back working at his old club.

He revealed they didn’t always see eye-to-eye and that the midfielder was “disruptive” at times, but the 51-year-old felt he had a pretty good gauge on how to handle the player.

He continued: “If he’s been disruptive in the dressing room then that’s something the player needs to deal with as well. His disruptive nature came from when he was challenging us on the training pitch last season. He would question you.

“I had a very heated exchange with him regarding how he played. We wanted him to play as a left-sided eight but he kept coming in to where Connor Barron was. I showed him five or six examples, and he took it on board. He still had something to say like ‘well, I can come and start things’.

“You have to be strong with him, but you have to understand that once it seeps into him and he gets it, then he generally accepted it last year. And I actually thought it was brilliant. He was brilliant when we were in there and he went to one in the start for Belgium.

“He scored against Celtic. He bossed a lot of games. He was brilliant in the European games. So I would have loved Russel to sit down and say ‘you know what? Maybe I made a mistake here’.”