Has started the season with two goals in three. With Danilo back to amongst the squad, there’s pressure on his position, but the Nigerian seems to be thriving on it at present. | SNS Group

The enigmatic frontman slammed the door shut on a potential move to Atlanta United

Heavily-criticised Rangers frontman Cyriel Dessers has shut down a surprise move to MLS side Atlanta United, according to reports.

The Nigeria international, who continues to divide opinion among the Ibrox fanbase, netted 22 goals in all competitions during his debut season in Scotland last term. He has got off to a productive start this season, scoring three goals already for Philippe Clement’s troubled side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has been a near ever-present since the Belgian boss stepped into the hot seat in Govan last October, and has continued to lead the line with alternative striking options Danilo and Hamza Igamane still short of match fitness. Both players have been ramping up their efforts behind the scenes at Auchenhowie to get themselves in a position to start games, but it has been left to Dessers to shoulder much of the responsibility this summer.

Loading....

Earlier in the transfer window, that Dessers could swap the Govan giants for PAOK in Greece, but that reported interest amounted to nothing in the end. However, it’s now become apparent that the much-maligned striker slammed the door close on a lucrative deal to head Stateside.

Italian journalist Luca Bendoni - who works for Gianluca Di Marzio - has claimed a move to Atlanta in the Major League Soccer was on the cards. It’s suggested the American side “ had been in negotiations” with the Gers over a potential $6million (£4.6m) deal for Dessers and that an agreement between the clubs was “close”. However, it’s stated the switch “wasn’t agreed on players side.”

Dessers only arrived in Glasgow last summer as one of Michael Beale’s big-money signings, joining from Italian side Cremonese for a £4.5m fee. A return to Italy has been floated as another possible destination in recent days, with Cagliari reigniting their interest in the No.9 as speculation continues to swirl over a possible exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atlanta have previously has success shopping in the Scottish transfer market, having signed Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic for £4.3m before selling the Greek international on to Mexican side Cruz Azul for a reported $10 million (£7.7m) earlier this year. They also took former Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez back across the Atlantic on loan initially before making the deal permanent in January 2022.