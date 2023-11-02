Rangers recorded their third league win in a row under Phillipe Clement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Glasgow side controlled proceedings at Dens Park as goals from Ryan Jack, Danilo, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier earned Clement his third win from three league matches as Gers boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result comes as perfect preparation for this weekend’s crucial Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts, who also recorded a crucial victory in the league with Kenneth Vargas grabbing the winner.

Ex-Rangers and Dundee man Neil McCann and former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart were on hand to give their verdict.

Speaking to Sportscene, the pair highlighted the impact of Danilo in a night filled with positives for Clement’s men.

McCann said: “I think he’s showing he’s got the movement, the pace and an eye for where he should be. The only thing he needs to work on is his end product. He could have easily had five or six goals tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Once he gets used to the league and the tempo he looks as if he will become a real good find for Rangers.”

Stewart also signalled out praise for Lammers, who scored an exceptional goal from the edge of the box during the contest.

The ex-Hearts midfielder commented: “What a sensational goal that is. Top class! It comes to him at a fair pace and you could put three Trevor Carson’s in that goal and he’s still not saving it. That is a goal of the highest order.”

He added: “Hopefully (the goal) will do his confidence the world of good. But he needs to kick on and have more of an end product if he is to maintain that place in the team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dessers was another play who was signalled out by the pundits and he too registered a goal after a poor run of form.