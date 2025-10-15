The former Rangers captain was a popular figure among the Ibrox faithful, even though he left under a cloud

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading contender for the vacant Rangers job is plotting a surprise swoop to recruit a former Ibrox skipper Lee Wallace as part of his backroom team.

That’s the bold claim made by ex-Light Blues star Andy Halliday on the latest Open Goal podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that if former Sheffield Wednesday coach Danny Rohl were to be named as Russell Martin’s permanent successor, the 36-year-old German would look to appoint Gers hero Wallace to his coaching staff.

Rohl has emerged as the front-runner to land the job after Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running following lengthy discussions with the club’s new American owners in London last week. Rohl is now thought to be vying with Kevin Muscat for the hotseat.

While it remains unclear which direction Gers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe will go in, it appears that both Rohl and Muscat are the two standout candidates, Neil McCann also heavily linked with working alongside the latter.

Halliday said on Open Goal: “I’ve got a wee exclusive for you: Danny Rohl wants Lee Wallace for the coaching staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers attacker Josh Windass is credited as Halliday's lead source, having worked with Rohl during his time at Hillsborough.

How Lee Wallace’s eight-year stint at Ibrox ended

A surprise return to Govan for Wallace would see his time at the club come full circle. As a player, the left-back was a firm favourite among supporters given that he stuck by the club as they entered administration and were consigned to the lower leagues.

That was despite his international status, which meant he could have easily decided to move on elsewhere like Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis and Scotland hero Allan McGegor chose to do at the time.

However, the end of Wallace’s eight-year stint at Rangers turned sour. After missing much of the 2017/18 season through injury, Wallace and fellow stalwart Kenny Miller were suspended and fined four weeks’ wages following a dressing room bust-up with then interim boss Graeme Murty in the wake of a 4-0 Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SPFL ruled in favour of both players against the football club in a tribunal over the disciplinary action they had faced five months earlier.

And the 10-capped Scotland ace was barely seen at Ibrox thereafter before leaving for QPR at the end of the season, despite fans calling for him to earn a testimonial.

What are Lee Wallace’s coaching credentials?

While still registered as a player, Wallace transitioned into his first coaching role with East of Scotland side Tynecastle FC in March 2015. He combined both roles before eventually deciding to hang up his boots for good a short while later.

Wallace is now an assistant coach for Hearts’ under-18 team. He has also coached at various age group levels.