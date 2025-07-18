He was last in the UK at Newcastle United but could return with Rangers this transfer window.

A manager abroad has provided Rangers some added encouragement in their hunt to sign an ex Newcastle United man.

The Light Blues are looking to add in forward areas as they kick off their 25/26 campaign under new head coach Russell Martin this month, facing Panithinakos in Champions League qualifiers. One man who has been linked is Luuk de Jong, who is a free agent currently having scored 57 league goals across the past three seasons with PSV.

Now 34, he has helped the club win the Eredivisie title over the last two campaigns. His previous experience in the UK came during a stint at Newcastle United in 2014 but he has not been back since, leaving the Toon for a five year stretch in Eindhoven. His form sparked spells in Spain at Sevilla and Barcelona in La Liga before his second PSV stint started.

Luuk De Jong to Rangers transfer encouragement

Now boss Peter Bosz has provided encouragement to De Jong’s suitors, admitting that he is ready to move on from his skipper if he must. Respect and admiration for the veteran remains but with pre season work now entering advanced stages, the time for him to put pen to paper is running thin. Rangers currently can call upon the likes of Hamza Igamane, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers going forward. He told De Telegraaf: "I don't know if there's still room for Luuk.

“That's more of a club issue. I did say that I definitely wanted two strikers at the start of the season. We waited a long time for Luuk and haven't considered other strikers for a long time, but there came a time when we had to move on. We're now in week three of pre-season. I would have preferred to keep him. We know what we have in Luuk; I've worked wonderfully with him for two years.

“But we have to move on. Luuk's contract expires, and it's his right to sign a new contract or not. Or to wait. But it's also our right to act accordingly at some point. If Luuk isn't here, we'll get a different captain. But if Luuk stays, he'll be my captain."

PSV’s possible replacement for Luuk de Jong addressed

Versatile attacker Alassane Plea has joned PSV amid the uncertainty around the veteran forward, having had an extended spell in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach. Bosz insists that signing has not been made with the goal of him being a De Jong replacement.

He added: “We weren't consciously looking for a Luuk de Jong type, because there isn't one. Luuk is unique. You have to look for quality. It's up to me to integrate that quality into the team. Pléa himself has changed in recent years. He's moved away from the striker position a bit more and started playing around a striker or even as an attacking midfielder."