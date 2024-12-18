Ibrox boasts bigger bigger crowds in European competition than the likes of FC Twente, Porto, Lazio, Olympiakos and more.

Rangers are in a strong position in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Europa League as they look to avoid the play-off knockout round and book a spot straight through to the Last 16 stage.

Philippe Clement’s side currently sit eight in the table and the top eight teams are the ones who advance straight to the Last 16. The teams that finish ninth to 24th play each other in the play-off round with the eight winners from those ties advancing to the next stage.

Rangers have 11 points from their first six matches and are ahead of Tottenham, FCSB and Ajax on goal difference with Ajax, Real Sociedad and Bodo/Glimt just one point behind and a host of clubs on nine and eight points. It will be a tough task to hold on to that top eight place though as they next travel to Manchester United on January 23 before finishing up at home to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Interestingly, the club’s position is the league phase table reflects where they sit in the average attendance table compared to the other clubs in UEFA’s second tier competition. Ibrox isn’t quite reaching the same figures as some other big clubs in the competition but they do sit seventh out of the 36 teams - according to data from football statistics site WorldFootball.net.

Rangers average attendance in the competition of 33.510 puts them above clubs like FC Twente, FCSB, Porto and more. Here is how the full average attendance table looks:

Manchester United - 53.532 Tottenham Hotspur - 46.529 AS Roma - 43.835 Eintracht Frankfurt - 42.728 Athletic Club - 40.415 AFC Ajax - 39.576 Rangers - 33.510 FC Twente - 33.469 FCSB - 32.289 Galatasaray - 30.600 Olympiakos - 30.193 FC Porto - 29.986 PAOK Saloniki - 29.638 Beşiktaş - 29.426 Olympique Lyonnais - 29.271 Fenerbahçe - 28.691 Lazio Roma - 28.588 Slavia Praha - 27.943 AZ Alkmaar - 24.332 Qarabağ FK - 23.727 Malmö FF - 21.794 Sporting Braga - 21.262 IF Elfsborg - 21.215 Dinamo Kiev - 20.996 Real Sociedad - 20.389 1899 Hoffenheim - 19.929 Viktoria Plzeň - 18.311 FK RFS - 18.296 FK Bodø/Glimt - 17.704 RSC Anderlecht - 17.684 OGC Nice - 17.147 FC Midtjylland - 16.757 Ferencvárosi TC - 16.156 Union Saint-Gilloise - 15.617 Maccabi Tel Aviv - 13.024 PFC Ludogorets Razgrad - 12.385