Rangers' Europa League average attendance figures for 24/25 ranked v Man Utd, Tottenham, Ajax, Lyon & more
Rangers are in a strong position in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Europa League as they look to avoid the play-off knockout round and book a spot straight through to the Last 16 stage.
Philippe Clement’s side currently sit eight in the table and the top eight teams are the ones who advance straight to the Last 16. The teams that finish ninth to 24th play each other in the play-off round with the eight winners from those ties advancing to the next stage.
Rangers have 11 points from their first six matches and are ahead of Tottenham, FCSB and Ajax on goal difference with Ajax, Real Sociedad and Bodo/Glimt just one point behind and a host of clubs on nine and eight points. It will be a tough task to hold on to that top eight place though as they next travel to Manchester United on January 23 before finishing up at home to Union Saint-Gilloise.
Interestingly, the club’s position is the league phase table reflects where they sit in the average attendance table compared to the other clubs in UEFA’s second tier competition. Ibrox isn’t quite reaching the same figures as some other big clubs in the competition but they do sit seventh out of the 36 teams - according to data from football statistics site WorldFootball.net.
Rangers average attendance in the competition of 33.510 puts them above clubs like FC Twente, FCSB, Porto and more. Here is how the full average attendance table looks:
- Manchester United - 53.532
- Tottenham Hotspur - 46.529
- AS Roma - 43.835
- Eintracht Frankfurt - 42.728
- Athletic Club - 40.415
- AFC Ajax - 39.576
- Rangers - 33.510
- FC Twente - 33.469
- FCSB - 32.289
- Galatasaray - 30.600
- Olympiakos - 30.193
- FC Porto - 29.986
- PAOK Saloniki - 29.638
- Beşiktaş - 29.426
- Olympique Lyonnais - 29.271
- Fenerbahçe - 28.691
- Lazio Roma - 28.588
- Slavia Praha - 27.943
- AZ Alkmaar - 24.332
- Qarabağ FK - 23.727
- Malmö FF - 21.794
- Sporting Braga - 21.262
- IF Elfsborg - 21.215
- Dinamo Kiev - 20.996
- Real Sociedad - 20.389
- 1899 Hoffenheim - 19.929
- Viktoria Plzeň - 18.311
- FK RFS - 18.296
- FK Bodø/Glimt - 17.704
- RSC Anderlecht - 17.684
- OGC Nice - 17.147
- FC Midtjylland - 16.757
- Ferencvárosi TC - 16.156
- Union Saint-Gilloise - 15.617
- Maccabi Tel Aviv - 13.024
- PFC Ludogorets Razgrad - 12.385
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.