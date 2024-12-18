Rangers' Europa League average attendance figures for 24/25 ranked v Man Utd, Tottenham, Ajax, Lyon & more

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

Ibrox boasts bigger bigger crowds in European competition than the likes of FC Twente, Porto, Lazio, Olympiakos and more.

Rangers are in a strong position in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Europa League as they look to avoid the play-off knockout round and book a spot straight through to the Last 16 stage.

Philippe Clement’s side currently sit eight in the table and the top eight teams are the ones who advance straight to the Last 16. The teams that finish ninth to 24th play each other in the play-off round with the eight winners from those ties advancing to the next stage.

Rangers have 11 points from their first six matches and are ahead of Tottenham, FCSB and Ajax on goal difference with Ajax, Real Sociedad and Bodo/Glimt just one point behind and a host of clubs on nine and eight points. It will be a tough task to hold on to that top eight place though as they next travel to Manchester United on January 23 before finishing up at home to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Interestingly, the club’s position is the league phase table reflects where they sit in the average attendance table compared to the other clubs in UEFA’s second tier competition. Ibrox isn’t quite reaching the same figures as some other big clubs in the competition but they do sit seventh out of the 36 teams - according to data from football statistics site WorldFootball.net.

Rangers average attendance in the competition of 33.510 puts them above clubs like FC Twente, FCSB, Porto and more. Here is how the full average attendance table looks:

  1. Manchester United - 53.532
  2. Tottenham Hotspur - 46.529
  3. AS Roma - 43.835
  4. Eintracht Frankfurt - 42.728
  5. Athletic Club - 40.415
  6. AFC Ajax - 39.576
  7. Rangers - 33.510
  8. FC Twente - 33.469
  9. FCSB - 32.289
  10. Galatasaray - 30.600
  11. Olympiakos - 30.193
  12. FC Porto - 29.986
  13. PAOK Saloniki - 29.638
  14. Beşiktaş - 29.426
  15. Olympique Lyonnais - 29.271
  16. Fenerbahçe - 28.691
  17. Lazio Roma - 28.588
  18. Slavia Praha - 27.943
  19. AZ Alkmaar - 24.332
  20. Qarabağ FK - 23.727
  21. Malmö FF - 21.794
  22. Sporting Braga - 21.262
  23. IF Elfsborg - 21.215
  24. Dinamo Kiev - 20.996
  25. Real Sociedad - 20.389
  26. 1899 Hoffenheim - 19.929
  27. Viktoria Plzeň - 18.311
  28. FK RFS - 18.296
  29. FK Bodø/Glimt - 17.704
  30. RSC Anderlecht - 17.684
  31. OGC Nice - 17.147
  32. FC Midtjylland - 16.757
  33. Ferencvárosi TC - 16.156
  34. Union Saint-Gilloise - 15.617
  35. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 13.024
  36. PFC Ludogorets Razgrad - 12.385
