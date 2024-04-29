Rangers manager Philippe Clement could lose one of his star performers this summer.

Derek Ferguson is retaining belief that Rangers can keep hold of first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer - despite expectant transfer interest from clubs south of the border.

Gers manager Philippe Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen are likely to weigh up numerous offers for a number of under-contract Ibrox stars when the summer window opens in June.

Connor Goldson and James Tavernier are both being eyed for money-spinning moves to Saudi Arabia, while English shot-stopper Butland is sure to attract plenty of potential suitors after an extremely impressive campaign between the sticks.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest had an offer for the 31-year-old rejected late in January by the Glasgow giants, but they could resurrect their interest once the season is completed. Ex-Gers midfielder Ferguson labelled the keeper “inspirational” and reckons the only downside for him on an individual basis this term was his recent Three Lions snub after being strongly tipped for a long-awaited return to the international set-up.

Ferguson is certain more bids will be tabled in the summer, but is holding out hope that a permanent exit isn’t a foregone conclusion. Speaking to Ibrox News, he said: “The only downside for him, and this is from a personal point of view when you look at how well he’s done, is he’s not got into that England side.

“When you look at some of the keepers there, I’m not saying they’re bad keepers, they’re absolutely not, but I think Butland’s right up there, and I think it’d be a mistake not to take him to the Euros.

“But in terms of clubs coming in for him I’m not surprised, and that’s down to how he is, not just on the park but off it, he’s one of the more inspirational players in that dressing room. You need big characters and he’s certainly one of them. So if he does go he would go with our blessings and good will but I have my fingers crossed that we have Jack Butland at our football club next season.”