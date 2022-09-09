Rangers fan leaves hand-made tribute to Queen outside Ibrox

The Rangers fan stayed up late to complete the tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, which he laid at Ibrox this afternoon.

A 60 year-old Rangers fan built a picture frame overnight to hold a tribute to the Queen, which he laid outside Ibrox this afternoon.

Brian Wilson is a joiner, and was spurred to create the tribute following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday afternoon.

He made the frame on behalf of his local bar Stumps in Partick, Glasgow - just across the River Clyde from Ibrox Stadium.

Following confirmation that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully the Union Flag at Ibrox Stadium was lowered to half-mast.

The frame was laid next to the John Greig statue, which commemorates 66 fans who died in the Ibrox Disaster in 1971.

Brian Wilson said: “This is all about showing respect for The Queen, our Queen. She was there for all times - the good times and the bad times.

“She was the only monarch I’ve ever known all my life. She was our Sovereign and I had to do something to pay tribute.

“I’m a joiner to trade so I was able to build the frame and put a picture in it. There was only one place I could leave it and I hope other fans appreciate it.”