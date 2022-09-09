Rangers FC have held a minutes silence at their training centre this afternoon in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her passing yesterday evening.

This news comes following the announcement from Rangers that tomorrow’s match with Aberdeen has been postponed as the SPFL postpone all professional football matches.

The Union Flag at Ibrox Stadium currently flys at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Rangers FC released a statement yesterday following the announcement, it read:”THE Directors, management, players and staff of Rangers Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty served the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible devotion and dignity. She will be gravely missed by not just our nation, but nations across the world.

“It is with great pride that her portrait has hung in our home dressing room at Ibrox Stadium as a mark of the club’s appreciation for her phenomenal service.