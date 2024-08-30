Transfer deadline day is officially underway across Scotland and England (Pic: Getty)

Birmingham City look set to secure the transfer of a current Rangers attacker.

Transfer deadline day is officially underway across Scotland and England and it is expected to be a busy one with Celtic, Rangers and other Premiership clubs likely to try and get deals over the line.

Philippe Clement is expected to be active throughout the day as he aims to strengthen his Ibrox ranks. However, there may also be one or two players heading out the door of the Glasgow club.

One of those players is attacking midfielder Scott Wright who looks set to complete a move to EFL League One side Birmingham City. Multiple reports claim that the former Aberdeen man has agreed his move to the Blues and it seems likely that his transfer exit will be one of the first pieces of business confirmed by the Gers today.

Football.Scotland claim that Rangers will bank £300,000 for the 27-year old and that the transfer is ‘all but done’. Wright’s medical at St Andrew’s is ‘booked in’ so barring any unforeseen circumstances it should be the case that his move is signed, sealed and delivered earlier in the day rather than later.

Wright signed for Rangers in January 2021 from hometown club Aberdeen and has made over 100 appearances for Rangers in all competitions across his three and a half seasons with the club. Last campaign he scored four goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

He will be linking up with Ibrox teammate Ben Davies who also completed a move to Birmingham City this window, heading to the League One outfit on loan. The Blues, who also signed Scotland international forward Lyndon Dykes this summer, are aiming to get back to the EFL Championship at the first time of asking following their relegation last season when they finished 22nd out of 24 teams in English football’s second tier.