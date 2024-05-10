Rangers manager Philippe Clement

The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of their potential title-decider clash this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns for the final time in this Scottish Premiership season on Saturday. The Old Firm clash could shape how the last stretch in this rollercoaster title race could play out.

If the Hoops beat Rangers, they will pull six points clear at the top of the table, and will simply need to pick up just one point from their remaining games in order to clinch the title. The two Glasgow sides will then face off in the Scottish Cup final at the end of the month.

As the derby approaches, let’s dive into some of the latest transfer headlines for both Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers ‘fully confident’ of keeping star player

Jack Butland has drawn in a lot of interest since his arrival at Ibrox and Nottingham Forest even lodged a bid for him during the January window. Rangers made it clear the shot-stopper was not for sale and despite the growing attraction from other clubs, they remain assured that he will stay in Glasgow, according to TEAMtalk.

The report stares that the Gers feel ‘fully confident’ that Butland will still be playing for them come the start of the new season. Since his arrival last summer, the 31-year-old has not missed a single Premiership match under Philippe Clement, who recently described him as a ‘top-class goalkeeper’ who leads with ‘a lot of authority’.

Butland’s efforts between the sticks have well and truly resurrected his career and the talks of him potentially earning a call-up to represent England at Euro 2024 remain a hot topic.

Forward ‘very keen’ to join Celtic permanently

Celtic loan signing Adam Idah is reportedly ‘very keen’ to make his stay with the Hoops permanent after hitting the ground running since his winter arrival. The 23-year-old has notched seven goals and two assists in the Premiership so far this season, contributing important performances in Celtic’s push for the 2023/24 title.