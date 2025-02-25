The new Rangers interim boss will take his place in the dugout for the first time against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night

The Rangers squad will face more “accountability” in their first training session under Barry Ferguson today, according to former Ibrox star Maurice Ross who is expecting a more “volatile” coaching set-up.

The new Ibrox interim manager will put his players through their paces at Auchenhowie this morning ahead of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Ferguson will then face the media this afternoon as he prepares to make his own case to land the job on a permanent basis before the end of the season. And ex-Light Blues defender Ross expects certain players to be “getting nailed” by the new coaching team if they allow their performance levels to dip in training and on a matchday.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound: “Whatever club you are at - if you are at a club who has won less things or has less internationals in it, it has a different feeling. But when you walk in that marble staircase it should automatically happen - you should feel that history.

“That should come through your feet. I think the biggest change will be it will be way more vocal. Nothing will be swept under the carpet. It will be dealt with if somebody is not pulling their weight, if somebody is not holding the ball up they will be getting nailed - so I think there will be accountability.

“It will be a bit more volatile I’m sure. At the end of the day, it can’t get any worse.”

