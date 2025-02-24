The former Rangers captain has accepted the job on an interim basis until the end of the season alongside several other Ibrox heroes

Barry Ferguson has been appointed as Rangers’ interim manager until the end of the current season.

But there will be no settling in period for the legendary former Ibrox skipper with a trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

It’s the start of a busy eight day stretch for the club with a home clash against Motherwell at the weekend before a Europa League last-16 meeting with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce the following Thursday.

The Light Blues face four of their next six league games on their travels before the post-split fixtures are announced. Visits to Celtic, Dundee and Aberdeen are also forthcoming in the weeks ahead up until matchday 33.

And Ferguson - assisted by Isaam Charai, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor - will be tasked with resolving Rangers’ wretched away record this term. That will be one of the first key objectives for laid out by CEO Patrick Stewart, who will oversee the club’s search for a fifth permanent boss in four years.

That positivity quickly evaporated after Saturday’s dismal 2-0 league defeat to St Mirren, which left a dejected Clement to concede in his post-match interview that it was the worst performance of his 16-month tenure as he addressed questions over his future. That was the latest defeat in what has been a calamitous campaign for the Govan outfit and ultimately led to the Belgian’s dismissal.

But is Rangers hero Ferguson the right appointment to help steady the ship and take over the reins until the summer? Here, GlasgowWorld analyses his managerial record:

How does Barry Ferguson’s managerial record look?

A five-time Rangers title winner, Ferguson’s playing credentials certainly aren’t in doubt but it’s fair to say his managerial career hasn’t quite reached the same heights.

He took his place in the dugout for the first time back in 2014 after being placed in caretaker charge of English outfit Blackpool following Paul Ince’s sacking, filling the role for four months. During that time, he won just three of his 20 games at the helm but managed to keep the Seasiders in the Championship.

Ferguson returned to Scotland that summer after being appointed Clyde boss, spending just under three years at Broadwood Stadium. He then moved to Lowland League side Kelty Hearts and guided the Fife club into the SPFL for the first time in their history.

He quit his role at New Central Park 24 hours after achieving promotion in favour of moving into the Alloa Athletic hotseat in May 2021. However, the 47-year-old lasted just eight months in the role before resigning from his post.

Three years on, that remains his last coaching position with Ferguson having since undertaken various punditry roles within the media, appearing on the radio and as a newspaper columnist for the Daily Record.

What has CEO Patrick Stewart said?

“Philippe and his team have worked tirelessly during their time in at the club and have played an important role in developing the first team’s young players.

“I want to reiterate, the issues we are facing run deeper than the manager. The ongoing football review seeks to address those issues, and we will continue to implement its findings in the coming weeks and months ahead of appointing a new, permanent manager.

“When I spoke to RangersTV last week, I was clear that everyone is judged on results, and nobody will get unlimited time in any role at the club. Ultimately, the team’s response following their early exit from the Scottish Cup was a cause for deep concern, leading the board to conclude that action had to be taken now.

“I want to wish Philippe every success in the future. He is a fine man whom I have enjoyed working with in my short time here so far.

“I also want to welcome Barry back to the club. We appreciate him and his team stepping into the role at this difficult time. Myself, the board and the executive team will give them our full support for the rest of the campaign.”