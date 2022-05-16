The 26-year-old has come a long way in a short space of time as he targets continental silverware

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Glen Kamara first arrived in the UK, he joined Sunday league team Westwayin his early teenage years as a striker with electric pace.

His mother Peggy would often ferry him around West London to play local sides in front of just ten fans, with a dream of one day competing in a European final the furthest thing from his mind.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward 12 years and the Finland internationalist has played a leading role as a central midfielder in helping Rangers reach the Europa League final.

Glen Kamara in Europa League action for Rangers against Sparta Prague. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Part of their sensational run to Seville has been built on the Light Blues terrific home form at Ibrox where 50,000 fans have inspired Kamara and his team-mates to the brink of European silverware.

The 26-year-old, who scored during the second leg of their semi-final victory over RB Leipzig, will stride out at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium with his mother watching on proudly from the stands.

It will represent a pinnacle moment in his career as Kamara looked back on his journey from footballing obscurity to a European Cup final.

He said: “When I first came to the UK I was playing Sunday league so to now say I’m playing in a Europa League final is crazy.

“I appreciate it more because of that. I’d have been playing in front of ten or 20 people then so 50,000 now is ‘wow’.

“I played for a team called Westway in Ladbroke Grove. I was a striker back then. I’ve been down there a few times and I still get along a lot. Hopefully they’ll be supporting me in the final.

Rangers' Glen Kamara (centre) kisses the black armband in memory of kitman Jimmy Bell, who passed away suddenly this week, after scoring to make it 2-0 over RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final second leg at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“My mum will definitely be at the game so she’ll be buzzing. She’s always been there backing me and helping me out.

“She will probably shed a tear. She’s delighted and probably can’t believe it herself but she’s just excited so it’ll be nice for us.

“I don’t think I ever thought I was going to be in a European final but I did watch them when I was younger. I’m grateful to be here now.”

Their opponents during Wednesday’s final, Eintracht Frankfurt, are the third German side Rangers will face in the competition this season.

After knocking out Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, who sit higher in the Bundesliga table, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst earned praise for his tactical approach in both ties.

Just 9,500 Rangers supporters will be inside the ground to provide their vocal backing come kick-off but Kamara knows they will have thousands willing them on from further afield.

Glen Kamara has agreed a new contract extension with Rangers until 2025. Picture: SNS

He admitted: “What’s been the difference in Europe? Ibrox! It’s an honour to play in front of our fans.

“Throughout the whole tournament we have been good as a team. When we beat Dortmund it became a reality, not just a dream.

“We missed the supporters last year and wished we could have had them there with us. They would have spurred us on but luckily we still managed to win the league.

“In Europe we didn’t have that backing and this season they have been our 12th man. It definitely pushes us on. Every time we come back to Ibrox it gives us a chance to beat anyone.

“You can sense that if affects the opponents. I spoke to one of the Leipzig players after the semi-final and he said as the opposition you have to manage the first 20 minutes.

“We were all over them and the crowd was right behind us. I’m not sure if there was a lack of respect but we definitely showed that we can go toe-to-toe with those teams and show them what we have got.

“We’ve not really been too afraid. We’ve been able to adapt to whoever we’re playing against, which has really helped us in the long run.

“The support is amazing all the time. We’re grateful for it. Hopefully we can go out on Wednesday and win.

“We have a lot of good players and it’s a testament to all of them that we have got to the final.