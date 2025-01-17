Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rangers transfer target has confirmed there is an option for Dinamo Zagreb to bring him back to the club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Marko Soldo - with the Croatian midfield star insisting that transfer links with the Ibrox club are proof that his hard work is “gradually paying off”.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in his homeland with NK Osijek after making the move from rivals Dinamo Zagreb last summer, with various reports claiming that the Croatian champions still hold a buyback clause that would be activated at the end of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That suggestion has been confirmed by the player, who has stated he has NO reason to consider leaving Osijek this month with Light Blues recruitment chief Nils Koppen and manager Philippe Clement on the lookout for some January bargain buys.

Loading....

It was reported last month that Soldo was a signing target for the Gers with a £2 million asking price slapped on the player. However, he revealed to media outlet Glas Slavoije that he is blocking out background noise about his future after scoring four goals and providing four assists so far this term.

He admitted: “All these stories about interest from foreign clubs are just confirmation for me that I have a qualify half-season behind me. I am investing a lot in myself, working hard. (This) is gradually paying off.

“The interest from other clubs is just an additional motivation to continue on the path I have taken. As far as Dinamo is concerned, there is a clause according to which they can bring me back by a certain date and with compensation, but I am not burdened by that at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am enjoying Osijek. I’ve really settled in well. The team, working conditions and environment are excellent, so at the moment, I really have no reason to think about leaving. Until summer, my mind is clear and I am fully focused on achieving the club’s goals.

“I agree that last autumn was the best in my career. I believe I’ve improved in all aspects, and the statistics support that. However, what matters more to me is the progress I’ve made in my overall gameplay.

“Looking at it as a whole, I’m satisfied because advancing as a player was the reason I came to Osijek in the first place. Still, I wouldn’t make too much of it because I see this as just the beginning.”

Clement still has plenty of work to do between now and the end of the January window as he looks to cut the gap over rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Fringe players Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo have already been told they’re free to leave the club and their exits could free up space and much-needed funds for new arrivals.