Celtic and Rangers are both enjoying pre-season preparations for another exciting campaign in the Scottish Premiership. With the countdown on to the start of the season, the Glasgow giants are getting everything ready for battle, including exciting new signings.

Both clubs have now made summer moves but there’s still plenty to keep an eye out for, with a good deal of time still left on the transfer window. Let’s take a look at the latest headlines this Saturday.

Rangers bid rejected for 20-goal winger

Rangers are looking to bolster their attack for next season and have set their sights on bringing in Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker. According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues have already had an initial bid rejected by the Pilgrims, thought to have been in excess of £7 million will add-ons. However, the Gers are still eager to land a deal for the 23-year-old and Wayne Rooney is ‘aware’ Whittaker wants to make the move to Scotland.

The versatile winger played a key role in Plymouth’s 2023/24 season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions. This isn’t the first time Rangers have tried to sign the Derby-born star either. The Light Blues had ‘multiple bids’ knocked back under Michael Beale but Whittaker is now back on the radar for Philippe Clement. If a James Tavernier sale materialises, Rangers will likely fund a second offer to Plymouth with the cash raised from the captain’s exit.

Celtic veteran ‘given permission’ to pursue summer move

Celtic have finally gotten the ball rolling and finalised their first signings of the summer transfer window. With Joe Hart leaving a significant gap in the squad, the Hoops have brought in experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and a new deputy in 22-year-old Viljami Sinisalo.

The double swoop has opened the door for the likes of Benjamin Siegrist to pursue a move of his own, and according to another report from the Daily Record, he may have found his next club. The Swiss star has ‘opened talks’ with former Hoops manager Neil Lennon to join his new side Rapid București.

The Northern Irishman returned to management in May with a move to Romania and he is eyeing up a move for Siegrist, which Celtic have ‘given permission’ for the shot-stopper to explore. Siegrist has had options to pursue in recent windows but nothing convinced him to leave Parkhead until now, with the chance to reignite his career under Lennon.