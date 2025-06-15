Here is how the Rangers team could look if the new owners go all out to back their head coach in the transfer market.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no time for messing about for the new Rangers powerbrokers with fans craving progress from the get go - and that starts in the transfer market.

Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises’ takeover is complete with a new look front office. Kevin Thelwell is the sporting director, bringing Dan Purdy from Everton alongside him as technical director. Russell Martin has been appointed head coach and now a player overhaul looks likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An abundance of players have already been linked with moves to Govan but what would the strongest Rangers team look like if seven of them come in to instantly upgrade Martin’s XI in his image? Let’s take a look, based off a 4-3-3 formation, which both parties have used prior to coming together.

GK - Jack Butland

Dropped as number one under Barry Ferguson in favour of Liam Kelly and there have been tenuous links to Aaron Ramsdale. That said, goalkeeper links have been few and far between with an abundance elsewhere so we’ll back Butland to retain the gloves.

RB - James Tavernier

Martin already spoken of skipper’s importance so expect him to start at least as leading right back. The head coach said: “He’s been the captain for a very long time. If he’s playing, I don’t see any reason to change that. And if he’s not playing, it will force someone else. First and foremost, I want to speak to him to explain to me and have a discussion about the last two years, his thoughts on the team.

“His thoughts on what we’re going to bring and how the players will feel about that. To play here as long as he has, to be captain as long as he has, takes a lot of energy. It’s not easy. I’ve been at a club where sometimes the one that’s been there longest ends up getting criticised a lot because you’ve been there the longest. Then how much he gets used on the pitch will be down to Tav and how he trains and how he plays, the same as every player. But he’s going to be hugely important in the culture here. I know what he’s like as a person behind the scenes and he’s fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB - Conor Coady

Now we get into the weeds of the changes. Leicester City defender is well known to Thelwell from time at Wolves and Everton. Would be an experienced operator.

CB - Harry Darling

Another with links to those at Rangers, this time head coach Martin, who worked with him at Swansea City. He’s a free agent after leaving the Welsh club and if Martin wants him, coupled with the defender wanting the move, this seems highly possible.

LB - Harry Toffolo

Another free agent, this time after leaving Nottingham Forest where he was a favourite despite limited minutes. Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz in this position but one still very raw, the other constantly linked with exiting.

CM - Nico Raskin

A man to build around. There is talk of interest in England and in Europe but if Rangers are serious about challenging at the top of the league, this is the type of player that will be needed. That said, their player trading model has to be considered which is why Mohamed Diomande doesn’t make this team. Some may need to go in order for that to kick into gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM - Flynn Downes

A big money target, a fee of £10m is reportedly needed to take him from Southampton back into Martin’s grasp. Would be a statement fee to put down and would instantly improve the engine room.

CM - Metinho

A lesser known quantity but has impressed on loan away from French side Troyes, most recently at Basel. The type of signing that can be signed for somewhat low fee and flipped for profit.

RW - Kwame Poku

Naming the list of clubs not linked with the free agent after a goal contribution-laden term with Peterborough United probably easier. Rangers said to be one of the interested parties.

ST - Dor Turgeman

Israeli striker fiercely linked and one who is eyeing a move elsewhere in Europe this summer. He said after helping fire Maccabi Tel Aviv to the title in Israel: "I feel great and very happy. I don't remember when this season started, but in the end we did it (won the league) like men. Obviously I would have preferred to win without pressure, but it's much sweeter when it's hard and I'm proud of everyone who was here this season. I'm happy that I'm the team's top scorer. Right now I'm here (at Maccabi). Of course everyone wants to fulfil their dream in Europe and we'll see what happens. I'm ready to take on the next challenge."

Sticking him out left to accomodate more firepower. Igamane still a raw talent but has proven that he has the ability to be a top Rangers player.